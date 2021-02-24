Sri Simha's Upcoming 'Bhaag Saale' Poster Released; Fans Shower Support

The official Twitter handle of Suresh Productions recently released a poster of Sri Simha Koduri’s upcoming drama film, Bhaag Saale. In the poster, an illustration of the actor’s face has been created while the theme of the poster has been kept minimalistic and effective. The poster was released on the occasion of Sri Simha Koduri’s birthday on February 23, 2021. Bhaag Saale has already been creating a lot of anticipation amongst the fans as they have been waiting to see more of Sri Simha on the big screen.

Bhaag Saale poster released

The poster of Bhaag Saale was recently released across social media platforms. The film is being written and directed by Pranth Bramandpally while the production is being jointly handled by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Yash Rangineni. The poster of the film was released by the official handle of Suresh Productions and managed to gain attention from a considerable part of the internet.

In the poster shared, a glimpse of Sri Simba Koduri has been given, indicating that his character would be quite intense. An animated figure of the actor has been created with a dark shade of grey while the background has been kept light and rustic with an ash colour. The title of the film has been written in a bright orange colour which creates contrast in the poster and stands out vividly. The team has also wished Sri Simha Konduri a happy birthday, as the poster was released on the special occasion.

In the caption for the tweet, Suresh Productions has mentioned a bunch of names that are involved in the upcoming project. They have announced that this is the official poster of Bhaag Saale and the theatrical release details are yet to be revealed. Through the hashtag of the post, they have also wished the actor a happy birthday. Have a look at the tweet:

In the comments section of the post, people have wished Sri Simha Konduri a happy birthday while speaking highly of the poster. A few people have also congratulated him for his upcoming venture. Have a look at a few of the comments.

Image courtesy: Sri Simha Konduri Instagram

