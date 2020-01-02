The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Mathu Vadalara': Everything You Need To Know About The Cast Of The Crime-thriller

Others

Mathu Vadalara is an Indian Telugu-language comedy, crime-thriller movie. The movie was helmed by Ritesh Rana and here is everything about Mathu Vadalara's cast

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
mathu vadalara

Mathu Vadalara is an Indian Telugu-language comedy, crime-thriller movie. The movie was helmed by Ritesh Rana and bankrolled by Chiranjeevi Pedamallu. Mathu Vadalara theatrically hit the cinema houses on December 24, 2019. The plot of the Mathu Vadalara portrays the events that occur in the life of a person who suffers from a rare disorder of hypersomnia. The movie also explains the health effects that are caused by the disorder.

Mathu Vadalara Cast:

Mathu Vadalara has an interesting cast that worked for the project. It includes:

  • Sri Simha Koduri as Babu Mohan
  • Satya as Yesu Dasu
  • Naresh Agastya as Abhi
  • Athulya Chandra as Myrah
  • Brahmaji as Benarjee
  • Vennela Kishor as Ravi Teja
  • Ajay as Tejaswi Thota
  • Vidyullekha Raman as Bujji
  • Gundu Sudharshan as Security Guard

ALSO READ| Best Telugu Performances 2019: Top Actors Who Ruled The Year From Ram Charan To Prabhas

About the movie Mathu Vadalara:

Mathu Vadalara marks the debut movie of the director Ritesh Rana. The crime-thriller is a massive success at the box office is performing well. The film is critically acclaimed by the critics and fans alike. As per reports, the Mathu Vadalara is performing so well at the box office that the screen count has been increased in some places. The film has not only left the audiences highly impressed by the portrayal of its characters but celebs like Prabhas and Rajamouli SS has personally praised Mathu Vadalara.

ALSO READ| Telugu Movies In 2019: 5 Best Films You Must Add To Your Watchlist

ALSO READ| Vijay Deverakonda To Prabhas: How 2019 Was For Telugu Actors

Watch Mathu Vadalara trailer here:

ALSO READ| Telugu Actresses In 2019 Who Showed Film Industry That They Can Rule Box Office

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
POSTER WAR ERUPTS IN BIHAR
MISTRY'S RETURN: WHAT TATA TOLD SC
DMRC ANNOUNCES FEE WI-FI
WB POLICE DENIES PERMISSION TO PFI
GERARD BUTLER IN INDIA
VIRAT KOHLI'S COACH MESSAGE