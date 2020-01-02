'Mathu Vadalara': Everything You Need To Know About The Cast Of The Crime-thriller

Mathu Vadalara is an Indian Telugu-language comedy, crime-thriller movie. The movie was helmed by Ritesh Rana and bankrolled by Chiranjeevi Pedamallu. Mathu Vadalara theatrically hit the cinema houses on December 24, 2019. The plot of the Mathu Vadalara portrays the events that occur in the life of a person who suffers from a rare disorder of hypersomnia. The movie also explains the health effects that are caused by the disorder.

Mathu Vadalara Cast:

Mathu Vadalara has an interesting cast that worked for the project. It includes:

Sri Simha Koduri as Babu Mohan

Satya as Yesu Dasu

Naresh Agastya as Abhi

Athulya Chandra as Myrah

Brahmaji as Benarjee

Vennela Kishor as Ravi Teja

Ajay as Tejaswi Thota

Vidyullekha Raman as Bujji

Gundu Sudharshan as Security Guard

About the movie Mathu Vadalara:

Mathu Vadalara marks the debut movie of the director Ritesh Rana. The crime-thriller is a massive success at the box office is performing well. The film is critically acclaimed by the critics and fans alike. As per reports, the Mathu Vadalara is performing so well at the box office that the screen count has been increased in some places. The film has not only left the audiences highly impressed by the portrayal of its characters but celebs like Prabhas and Rajamouli SS has personally praised Mathu Vadalara.

We can't control our excitement 😍

Prabhas garu watched #MathuVadalara and lovedddd the film! He spoke to each and every member of the Cast & Crew and shared his feelings about the film. Video coming shortly ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jh11fdfyzz — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 30, 2019

Watched #MathuVadalara last night! A gripping suspense thriller with loads of fun... @RiteshRana is a talented new age director and has a bright future ahead. Maa pillalu gurinchi nenu elaa cheppukovaali... I am really proud of @simhakoduri2302 and @kaalabhairava7. pic.twitter.com/TZXkJ2gJAi — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 25, 2019

Watch Mathu Vadalara trailer here:

