Raveena Tandon Shares Pics From 'fun Evenings' With Friends, Stuns In Floral Dress

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon recently took to social media to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. She posted a variety of pictures with her two close friends, who met up for a cup of coffee in the evening. The actor was spotted in a delightful mood and also wore a bright smile in all the selfies shared. Raveena Tandon’s fans have flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages as they love to see her different moods and updates.

Raveena Tandon’s fun times with girl pals

Raveena Tandon recently shared a bunch of pictures from her evening date with two of her close girlfriends. In the first segment of the post, the three ladies, Raveena Tandon, Anita, and Monica are seen slightly smiling for the selfie camera while the boomerang is being captured. In the next few selfies. Raveena is seen clicking the photograph with a plain smile on her face while her left hand rests on her chin. Her two friends are seen embracing each other in the background. They have also clicked a mid-angle picture where the three women are pouting gracefully in a specific manner.

In the photographs added, Raveena Tandon is seen wearing a stunning floral one piece which is an apt outfit for an evening out. The outfit has a high-neck pattern and has been studded with shades of blue, white, and green, which adds beauty to the piece. She has paired the dress with simple nude makeup, stud earrings, and a pair of brown glasses.

In the caption for the social media post, Raveena Tandon has spoken about her girlfriends and the quality time that she spent with them. She has announced that these are her best clicks from a fun evening outing with her girls. She has added a bunch of emoticons for added effect and has also indicated through the hashtag that they love coffee to the point of addiction. Have a look at the post from Raveena Tandon’s Instagram here.

Read Raveena Tandon Shows Off Her 'saree Swag', Thanks Fans For Anniversary Wishes

Also read Raveena Tandon Shares Unseen Pics With Hubby On Anniversary: 'Many More Lives Hereafter'

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken highly of the clicks and Raveena Tandon’s evergreen beauty. Some people have also used emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

Read Raveena Tandon Digs Out Rare Pics Of Her 'first Love' Father Ravi Tandon On His 86th B'day

Also read KGF Star Raveena Tandon's Journey From Being A Mother At The Age 21 To Being A Grandmother

Image Courtesy: Raveena Tandon Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.