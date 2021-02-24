Esha Gupta Sweats It Out At Gym In All-black, Shares Sneak-peek With Fans

Actor Esha Gupta took to her official Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek into her workout session on February 23, 2021. In the picture, Esha can be seen relaxing on a workout machine. She can be seen looking away from the camera and flaunting her toned figure. The actor also showed off her long naturally wavy hair by keeping them open.

In the picture, one can see Esha donning all-black sportswear. She wore no makeup and flaunted her long hair as she kept them open. To complete her look, she also wore a pair of white running shoes. As for the caption, Esha simply dropped a plant’s emoticon. As soon as Esha Gupta's photos were up on the internet, many of her fans and followers were quick to drop positive comments.

Esha Gupta shares a glimpse of her workout session

A fan commented, “Working hard” with a praising hands emoticon. Another one wrote, “Very beautiful” with a pair of red hearts. A netizen commented, “Level up” with fire emoji and heart. Another one wrote, “Nice pic” with a heart.

This is not the first time that Esha has won thousands of hearts by dropping a picture of herself. Earlier, she shared a picture showing off her ‘best birthday gift ever’. In the picture, she can be seen seated on the floor, wearing a white top and grey pants. She kohled up her eyes and wore beige lipstick. She kept her naturally wavy hair open, looking into the camera confidently while posing. She held a copper glass in her hand. She captioned the post as, “Best birthday gift I got last year from @lymalife… and its been 3 months since I started taking these supplements now, I’ve been seeing such a difference in my sleep, hair, skin, that I do a share about it (please send me more)”.

Hairstylist Amit Thakur dropped a pair of fire emoticons. Samantha Steffen commented, “Beautiful” with shining stars emoticons. Another one wrote, “Copper glass right”. A netizen commented, “So lovely”, while a user wrote, “Pretty” with red hearts.

A glimpse at Esha Gupta's hot pics

Image Source: Esha Gupta's Instagram

