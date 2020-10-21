Srinidhi Shetty's Birthday: Fans Pour In Heartwarming Wishes For 'KGF' Fame Actor

Actor Srinidhi Shetty is celebrating her birthday today. The pageant winner turned actor Srinidhi is a fashionista on a roll. KGF marked the debut of Srinidhi Shetty, who essayed the role of Reena in the film. Her fans have shared a few pictures and videos of her wishing her on her birthday. Take a look at wishes on Srinidhi Shetty's birthday

ALSO READ: Srinidhi Shetty Resumes Shoot Of 'KGF 2', Says 'feels Like I'm Back After Long Vacation'

Fans wish on Srinidhi Shetty's birthday

A fan shared a few pictures of Srinidhi Shetty from KGF. The Fanclub of Yash wrote, "Happy birthday to the Queen of the KGF @SrinidhiShetty7. May this birthday lead u to greater success through". Another fan shared a picture of Srinidhi and wished her with the cute post. The pictures look stunning as Srinidhi Shetty poses effortlessly. Take a look at the tweets below.

Here Wishing our #Cobra Heroine, The Beauty, Miss Supranational #SrinidhiShetty a happy birthday and a great year ahead 🎊🎉



All the best for your new projects #Cobra and #KgfChapter2 🙌#HappybirthdaySrinidhiShetty ♥️



All the best from #ChiyaanVikram Fans pic.twitter.com/M8k4srspFw — Ashwin Krishna E Kdr (@ashwinkrishnae) October 21, 2020

ALSO READ: Yash Resumes Shoot For Final Leg Of 'KGF 2' In Malpe; Check Out The Pics

Srinidhi Shetty's age

Srinidhi Ramesh Shetty was born on October 21, 1992. The actor did schooling from Sri Narayana Guru English Medium School. She did a pre-university course from St. Aloysius Pre-University College. The actor received a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree from Jain University, Bangalore, and graduated with distinction.

After winning Miss Supranational, she began to receive offers to act in movies. Srinidhi had her acting debut in the period action film KGF in the year 2018. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film was the highest budget film of Kannada cinema at the time. Besides this, she is also cast in a Tamil film Cobra alongside Vikram.

Srinidhi Shetty in KGF chapter 2

Srinidhi Shetty will continue playing the role of Reena in KGF 2. The film starring The story revolves around Rocky, who is employed to kill the heir of Kolar Gold Fields. The upcoming movie also features actors like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, and Sonu Gowda, among others. The movie is directed and written by Prashanth Neel, who also directed the first part of the movie. The Yash-starrer is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his production banner.

Srinidhi Shetty's movies

Srinidhi Shetty will soon be making her Kollywood debut with the Vikram-starrer Cobra. The film also features actors like Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Kanika, Sarjano Khalid, Mammukoya, among others, in lead roles. A few months ago, the first song of the of this film released, which amped the expectations of the moviegoers. The movie, helmed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, also marks the acting debut of cricketer Irfan Pathan. The film, produced by S S Lalit Kumar under his production banner, is a supernatural thriller which is slated to hit the marquee soon.

ALSO READ: Yash To Join 'KGF Chapter 2' Team For Final Leg Of Shooting From October 8

ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon Starts Shooting For 'KGF 2', Takes Up COVID-19 Test In Dalhousie; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.