SS Rajamouli And Wife Rama Participate In Cyberabad Police’s Plasma Donation Initiative

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama along with veteran music composer MM Keeravani were some of the Tollywood celebs who have taken part in the plasma donation campaign which was organized by the Cyberabad police authorities. They were spotted today that is on August 18, 2020, at the Cyberabad Police Auditorium. The plasma donors were honored with trophies at the event.

SS Rajamouli and his wife are first Tollywood celebs to donate plasma

The pictures from the occasion which have been going viral on social media show the filmmaker and his wife being felicitated by the police authorities. The Baahubali director can be seen honored with the felicitation and a purple shawl. While his wife can be seen draped in a traditional yellow saree and has received the felicitation along with a red shawl. Other Tollywood celebs like Nagarjuna and Vijay Deverakonda also took part in the event to honor the plasma donors. The director and his wife have also become the first Tollywood celebs to donate plasma. Take a look at the pictures from the event.

The Magadheera director had recently also taken to his Twitter to announce that he has no symptoms of COVID-19 now after recovering from it and that he would soon be donating his plasma after developing enough antibodies. On August 12, 2020, the director stated on Twitter how he has completed 2 weeks of quarantine. He also added that not only has he developed no symptoms now for COVID-19 but he along with his family have also tested negative for the same. He had mentioned that the doctor had informed them that they have to wait for three weeks to see if they have developed enough antibodies to be able to donate plasma. Take a look at the tweet shared by the Eega director.

Completed 2 weeks of quarantine! No symptoms. Tested just for the sake of it... It is negative for all of us...

Doctor said we need to wait 3 weeks from now to see if we've developed enough antibodies for plasma donation! — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 12, 2020

About RRR

Meanwhile, the filmmaker is gearing up for his ambitious project titled RRR. RRR is a period action drama that is both written and directed by the Chatrapathi director. The film also stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in pivotal roles. The film is reportedly about two freedom fighters who battle against the British and the Nizam in the city of Hyderabad. The film, RRR is expected to release early next year. The film will release not just in Telugu but also in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

