Jr. NTR's Movies With Rajamouli You Should Watch Before Their Next Release 'RRR'

SS Rajamouli began his career by directing Telugu daily soaps. He soon moved to making Telugu movies and also received several accolades for his work. The director has collaborated with Jr. NTR for several movies including Rajamouli’s first directorial movie Student No. 1. SS Rajamouli and Jr. NTR’s upcoming movie RRR is most awaited by their fans. Take a look at their other films together, before RRR.

SS Rajamouli and Jr. NTR’s films together

Student No. 1

Rajamouli made his debut in directing Telugu films with the movie Student No. 1. The action film starred Jr. NTR and Gajala in the lead roles. The film turned out to be a breakthrough film for Jr. NTR as well as director Rajamouli. Student No. 1 was later remade in Tamil as well as Oriya.

Released in 2001, the film made an estimated box office collection of ₹12 crores. The film followed the story of a student who joins law college as per his father’s wishes. As he tries to fit in with the other students, he faces challenges including the one dealing with his past.

Simhadri

Another film by Rajamouli released in 2003 is Simhadri. The film featured Jr. NTR in this film, along with actors Bhumika Chawla and Ankitha in the lead roles. Simhadri turned out to become a box office hit The film followed the story of a boy who’s adopted by a man named Varmas. After the boy grows up, the patriarch's granddaughter falls in love with him but he leaves her to be with another girl.

Yamadonga

Yamadonga was the third collaboration between Rajamouli and JR. NTR. This film also starred Mohan Babu, Priyamani, Ali, Mamta Mohandas and Brahmanandam. Although the film received mixed reviews from the critics, it went on to become a blockbuster at the box office. Yamadonga followed the story of an orphan thief who dies while getting a girl kidnapped. As he lands in Yamlok, he fights with Yamraj to get his life back. Released in 2007, the film reportedly went on to make a box office collection of ₹22 crores.

