'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For October 6: The Family Tries To Fight Ayaan

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans saw a doppelganger of Aman show up at the house. They were yet to decipher the meaning behind the whole ordeal. The family had a hint that the doppelganger might have come to harm the family. Baby Rooh was also introduced to the family. Read ahead to know what took place in the latest Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka episode on October 6.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update

The latest episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka starts with a conversation between Aman and Bazigar. Both Aman and Roshni try to make Bazigar understand that he doesn't need to walk on the path of harm and can take a more peaceful road. The scene then shifts to Rubina. She is looking for baby Armaan but suddenly the entire house transforms into a black cave. Rubina thinks this is a clear indication that Ayaan will soon become the new Kaala Jinn.

A while later, Rehaan and Shayari come back to the house and see that all the family members are caged and their mouths are also tapped. The couple assures the family members that they will rescue them no matter what. Then Ayaan shows up and mentions that he is glad Rehaan and Shayari are back as this is what he wanted. Ayaan then turns Rehaan and Shayari into statues.

During all this, Roshni stays hidden with baby Armaan. She begs Armaan to do something so that they all can be saved. Baby Armaan smiles and helps everyone come out of Ayaan's illusion. He also helps free them from Ayaan's magic. Roshni indicates to all the family members that they must pretend to still be under Ayaan's magical influence.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode

In the last scene of the episode, fans see Rehaan and Shayari attack Ayaan. They tie him with a rope and as soon as they are done, Ayaan also uses his magic in defence. The episode ends here, without showcasing who won the fight.

Promo Pic Credit: Aditi Sharma's Instagram

