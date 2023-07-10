SS Rajamouli To Start Shooting For Mahabharatam After SSMB29, Confirms RRR Writer

After the Magnum Opus RRR, SS Rajamouli is going to be back in the director’s chair for another ambitious project, Mahabharatam. The director has often voiced his desire to make a film based on the Hindu epic. In a new interview, his father and writer, Vijayendra Prasad shared interesting updates about the upcoming film.

3 things you need to know

SS Rajamouli is currently working on a film starring Mahesh Babu.

The director will also work on the sequel of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR.

Previously the director hinted at Mahabharatam being a 10-part movie.

Mahabharatam is in the works and will go on the floors soon

In a recent media interaction, SS Rajamouli’s father and writer Vijayendra Prasad announced that the director will begin work on Mahabhratam soon. He mentioned that “Mahabaratham: The dream project of SS Rajamouli will commence very soon after the completion of Mahesh Babu's jungle adventure film.” After being credited with the likes of Baahubali, RRR, and Magadheera amongst others, fans have been waiting in anticipation for the director to begin work on this film.

SS RAJAMOULI about MAHABHARAT



👉 It will be in "10 Parts"

👉That's the "AIM OF MY LIFE" ❤️

👉My every film is a stepping stop towards that.

👉I make Mahabharat For "MYSELF" #SSRajamouli #Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/jn71t7c3BS — Cinema Circuit (@Cinema_Circuit) May 9, 2023

Previously, SS Rajamouli himself expressed the desire to make Mahabharat, in his own way. When asked about the timeline of the film, the director asserted that it will take him a year just to read through all the versions of the epic. Additionally he mentioned that he imagines the project to be a ‘10-part movie’.

Vijayendra Prasad says SSMB29 will be bigger than RRR

When asked about the upcoming movie SSMB29, Prasad revealed that the action jungle adventure film will be bigger and better than RRR. As per reports, RRR was made on a budget of Rs 500 crores and with his claims of SSMB29 being bigger, the anticipation has grown amongst fans. The shoot for the movie is yet to commence. SSMB29 is a jungle adventure film exploring a globe-trotting adventure.

(Writer Vijayendra Prasad confirms the commencing of Mahabharat soon | Image: Twitter)

According to Vijayendra Prasad, the scriptwriter of the film, it has been disclosed that the movie will contain an abundance of thrilling action sequences and captivating drama. Reports suggest that the main character in the film will share similarities with Lord Hanuman, and the narrative will incorporate elements from the epic tale of Ramayana.