Sudheer Babu's Birthday: Tollywood Actors Aditi, Anasuya, Sundeep Kishan Wish The Actor

Sudheer Babu is celebrating his 40th birthday on May 11, 2020. He has been receiving a lot of wishes and blessing from his fans around the world, through social media. Various south Indian actors like Aditi Rao Hydari and Sundeep Kishan also posted to wish him on the occasion of his birthday.

Stars wish Sudheer Babu on his 40th birthday

Sudheer Babu is one of the much-loved actors of the south who is loved for his acting and fitness. He has worked in a number of super hit films in the last few years. He made his acting debut with the film Shiva Manasulo Shruti and is well known for his work in films like Sammohanam and Prem Katha Chitram. He also appeared in the Bollywood film Baaghi where he played a negative character. On the occasion of his birthday, a number of actors like Aditi Rao Hydari, Ashok Gala, Haricharan Pudipeddi, Nani, Sundeep Kishan, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, amongst others, have been wishing him on his birthday. Have a look at the wishes here.

Happy birthday vijay aka @isudheerbabu 😊

Here is to an amazing year, a blockbuster awaits!!! ( fingers crossed) and freedom very soon. Here is some #sammohanam nostalgia 🤗🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/keRYgbAUq5 — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) May 11, 2020

Happy Birthdayyy @isudheerbabu Babai!!! Can’t wait for you to explode with this one! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/ORdX1Lpbeg — Ashok Galla (@AshokGalla_) May 11, 2020

Happy Birthday @isudheerbabu bro. Here's wishing you a wonderful year ahead 🎂🎈 — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) May 11, 2020

Happy birthday Sudheer ... cannot wait for everyone to see how good you are in #VTheMovie .. have a great one and get ready 😊 https://t.co/JFLb7VF5L2 — Nani (@NameisNani) May 11, 2020

Wishing my dearest darling Babu @isudheerbabu a very very very Happy Birthday...

I love our bond and our friendship is special to me...love you Ra...muuahhh...😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/yvnrCFdGFB — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) May 11, 2020

Happy happy birthday @isudheerbabu !!!! Stay the wonderful being that you are!!!!! Keep growing and rock on!! ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/kw3aRJr6TB — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) May 11, 2020

Wish u a very happy birthday @isudheerbabu 🥳🥳..Good luck for the future ☺️👍 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) May 11, 2020

Image Courtesy: Sudheer Babu Twitter

