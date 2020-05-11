Last Updated:

Sudheer Babu's Birthday: Tollywood Actors Aditi, Anasuya, Sundeep Kishan Wish The Actor

Sudheer Babu has been receiving birthday wishes from people around the world. Have a look at the wishes that are coming from Tollywood actors. Read.

Sudheer Babu

Sudheer Babu is celebrating his 40th birthday on May 11, 2020. He has been receiving a lot of wishes and blessing from his fans around the world, through social media. Various south Indian actors like Aditi Rao Hydari and Sundeep Kishan also posted to wish him on the occasion of his birthday.

Stars wish Sudheer Babu on his 40th birthday

Sudheer Babu is one of the much-loved actors of the south who is loved for his acting and fitness. He has worked in a number of super hit films in the last few years. He made his acting debut with the film Shiva Manasulo Shruti and is well known for his work in films like Sammohanam and Prem Katha Chitram. He also appeared in the Bollywood film Baaghi where he played a negative character. On the occasion of his birthday, a number of actors like Aditi Rao Hydari, Ashok Gala, Haricharan Pudipeddi, Nani, Sundeep Kishan, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, amongst others, have been wishing him on his birthday. Have a look at the wishes here.

Image Courtesy: Sudheer Babu Twitter

 

 

