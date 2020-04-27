Aditi Rao Hydari Shares Her Gorgeous Traditional Look In Her Latest '#NostalgiaPost'

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been stuck inside their homes in self-isolation. However, celebs are still keeping their fans entertained via social media. Recently, actor Aditi Rao Hydari shared a gorgeous photo of herself on her social media page. Fans were instantly enthralled by Aditi Rao Hydari amazing traditional look.

Aditi Rao Hydari dons a gorgeous traditional outfit in this #NostalgiaPost

Above are the posts that Aditi Rao Hydari recently shared on her official social media page. In the photos, Aditi Rao Hydari donned a gorgeous traditional golden lehenga. The lehenga was designed with a beautiful floral design and she also wore some traditional jewellery to complete her look. In the caption for the pictures, Aditi Rao Hydari mentioned that she was beating lockdown Monday blues with some "casual" Friday dressing. She also tagged the post with #NostalgiaPost.

Aditi Rao Hydari's fans adored her traditional look. Many took to the comments to praise her beauty and fashion sense. Here are some of the comments left by her fans.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari has several films lined up for next year. She is also set to feature in the highly anticipated Telugu film, V. Alongside Aditi Rao Hydari, the film also stars superstar Nani and Sudheer Babu in lead roles. The film is directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti and was set to release in April of 2020. However, the movie was pushed back to May of 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.

