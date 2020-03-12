Nani, Sudheer Babu Starrer 'V' Release To Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus Scare: Reports

Popular Telugu actor Nani's 25th film V is one of the most awaited films for his fans. The film features Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles and has been scheduled to release in theatres on March 25, 2020. However, as per reports, the makers have decided to postpone the release of the film possibly amid the growing scare of the novel coronavirus. An official statement with the declaration and a new release date is reportedly expected soon.

The suspense thriller film has been directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti and produced by Dil Raju. Earlier on Tuesday, the director the film took to his social media account and released a 'haunting and mysterious' song titled 'Vasthunnaa Vachestunna'. The song has been voiced by Amit Trivedi and Shreya Ghoshal and penned by Seetharama Sastry.

V marks the third collaboration of Nani and director Indraganti Mohan Krishna after the 2008 film Ashta Chamma and the 2016 film Gentleman. Nani will be playing a negative role on the big screen for the first time in this film. On Nani's 36th birthday last month, the makers of V had shared a new poster of the film.

Up next for Nani

Nani is also filming another upcoming movie, titled Tuck Jagadish. It is directed by Shiva Nirvana and is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi. Alongside Nani, Tuck Jagadish will also star Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as the female leads.

