Aditi Rao Hydari Tries Reverse Psychology On 'psycho' Virus, Sings 'abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar'

Aditi Rao Hydari has a quirky way of getting rid of the coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the entire world and brought it to its knees in a span of weeks. The Bollywood diva has shared a video of herself enchanting her fans and followers by singing the old Hindi song 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, Ke Dil Abhi Bhara Nahin' (Don't leave yet, the heart isn't fulfilled).

Aditi has a hilarious caption to the video where she claimed that she is "Trying reverse psychology on a psycho virus".

Have a look:

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan had been the first to comment on the post as he seemed stunned by Aditi's singing talent. Actors Dia Mirza and Patralekhaa have also expressed their feelings about the rendition of the song in the comment section of the post.

With the nationwide lockdown in force due to the coronavirus pandemic, social media seems to be the only outlet for Bollywood actors to express themselves in the most creative way possible.

Coronavirus pandemic

The novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 is spread by droplets from coughs or sneezes. For most people, the virus causes mild to moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. In others with weaker immune systems, especially older adults and the people who are susceptible to illness, it can cause pneumonia. There is no known treatment, but some drugs have shown promising results and await trials in control studies.

The deadly virus has claimed 144,341 lives across the globe. The total number of confirmed cases has been increasing at an alarming rate with the current tally nearing 2.11 million people out of which about 546,269 people are reported to have recovered due to prompt medical attention.

