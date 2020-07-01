'Sufiyum Sujatayum' Second Song Explores Budding Relationship Of Sujata And Sufi Saint

Sufiyum Sujatayum's second song Alhamdulillah was released online on Tuesday. The song features the picturesque and quaint locales of Northern Kerala explores the budding romance between Sujata, played by Aditi Rao Hydari, and the Sufi saint, played by Dev Mohan. Sufiyum Sujatayum's song starts with Dev saying, "Let me be your salvation and liberation," (sic) to a stunning Aditi Rao Hydari.

Check the video of Sufiyum Sujatayum's song:

Alhamdulillah is composed by Karie fame Sudeep Palanad and penned by B K Harinarayanan. The song is sung by Amritha Suresh and Sudeep Palanad, with additional vocals by Remya Vinay, Deepak NP, Kalesh, Hafis, Sanoop, Shinoob, Shyam Adat. The five-minute-long video starts with a curious Sujata pursuing the charming Sufi saint, who is trying hard to stay away from her. Destined to meet, Sufi and Sujata embark on their journey to find love and solidarity through the course of the song. The song released on Tuesday has already crossed more than 3 lakh views online.

A still from Sufiyum Sujatayum:

Sufiyum Sujatayum narrates the love story of Sujata and Sufi. It delves deep into inter-religion love. The movie, starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya in the lead, is a romantic tale that unravels in the Northern part of Kerala and Dubai. The Jayasurya starrer also features actors like Dev Mohan, Siddique, Hareesh Kanaran, Vijay Babu, Mamukkoya, Manikandan Pattambi, Kalaranjini and Navas Vallikkunnu in supporting roles.

Aditi Rao Hydari to play the role of a dancer in Sufiyum Sujatayum?

According to reports, Aditi Rao Hydari will essay the role of a Kathak dancer in the upcoming film. The film is directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas of Karie fame. Sufiyum Sujatayam is bankrolled by Vijay Babu under his production banner Friday Film House. The Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer was supposed to release in the first half of 2020. However, the movie seems to be pushed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 3, 2020.

