Dev Mohan Reveals Most Challenging Part Of Playing A Sufi Saint In 'Sufiyum Sujathayum'

From whirling to learning Arabic, Dev Mohan, in a recent media interview with an online portal, revealed that it was hard to portray the role of a Sufi saint in his debut movie Sufiyum Sujatayum. However, with two years of hard work, determination and Naranipuzha Shanavas' (director and writer) help, Dev managed to spurn magic on-screen, evident from the trailer and songs of Sufiyum Sujatayum. Dev Mohan, who was finalised through an audition, is 27 years old and hails from Thrissur, Kerala. But, currently, the aspiring actor is working at an MNC in Bangalore, revealed in the interview.

Also Read | 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' Is Special: Aditi Rao Hydari

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari Mesmerises In 'Sufiyum Sujatayum's' First Song 'Vathikkalu Vellaripravu'

Dev Mohan on Sufiyum Sujatayum

Dev Mohan, who plays a Sufi saint in the Naranipuzha Shanavas-directorial, in a recent interview, revealed that the toughest part of his role was learning to whirl like a saint. He said that it took him nine months to master whirling. Dev added that his first whirling sequence won him many applause on the sets of the upcoming film.



Sufiyum Sujatayum, starring Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari, narrates the tale of a girl, who falls in love with a Sufi saint, however, due to family and societal pressure, ends up marrying another man. The movie set in the Northern part of Kerala marks the return of Aditi Rao Hydari to Malayalam cinema after a decade. Sharing his experience working with Aditi Rao Hydari in Sufiyum Sujatayum, Dev Mohan said he was initially nervous.

However, Aditi Rao Hydari made him feel comfortable by encouraging him to take retakes. He also added that Aditi Rao Hydari also gave him a few acting tips now and then. The trailer of the film was recently released and won rave reviews from the moviegoers. Have a look at the trailer of Sufiyum Sujatayum.

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari's Net Worth Traces Her Journey From 'Sringaram' To 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

Dev Mohan on his passion for acting

Dev Mohan, who does not belong to a film family, in the interview, revealed that he dreamt of becoming an actor from childhood. Dev Mohan disclosed that in order to pursue his dreams of becoming an actor he started taking acting classes. However, he dropped out of the acting classes in a few days because he could not juggle between the classes and his job. Dev Mohan is currently at his paternal home in Thrissur, awaiting the release of Sufiyam Sujatayum, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 3, 2020.

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari On Lockdown Experience: 'I Was Anxious And Swimming In A Pool Of Tears'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.