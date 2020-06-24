'Sufiyum Sujatayum' Trailer: Jayasurya And Aditi Narrate A Mystical Tale Of Eternal Love

One of the first Malayalam movies to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, Sufiyum Sujatayum's trailer was released by Kollywood actor Dhanush online on Wednesday. Sufiyum Sujatayum trailer delves into the life of a Hindu-girl (Aditi Rao Hydari) who falls in love with the mystical personality of Sufi, and his peculiar practices. However, their perfect love story is perturbed by Aditi Rao Hydari's family, who believe that religion will act as a hindrance in their respective lives. They speculate that their daughter's faith will be changed without their knowledge. So, they decide to get her married to a groom from their belief and culture.

The two-minute-long Sufiyum Sujatayum trailer has moments of mystery intertwined with warmth and emotions. The movie unravels in the precincts of native Kerala, and Sufiyum Sujatayum's trailer captures the rustic beauty of the place with finesse. Catch a glimpse of the trailer here.

Sufiyum Sujatayum cast details and release date

Sufiyum Sujatayum marks Aditi Rao Hydari's return to Malayalam cinema after a hiatus of 14 years. Interestingly, Aditi Rao Hydari made her acting debut with Mammootty starrer Prajapathi. Sufiyum Sujatayum cast also includes actor Jayasurya and Siddiqui, who play pivotal roles in the upcomer. The Aditi Rao Hydari starrer is directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas of Karie fame.

Sufiyum Sujatayum, set in the Northern part of Kerala, will see Aditi Rao Hydari essay the role of a Kathak dancer. The upcoming movie is produced by Vijay Babu under his production banner Friday Film House. Sufiyum Sujatayum will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 3, 2020.

Sufiyum Sujatayum is the first Malayalam movie to release on OTT platform

Sufiyum Sujatayum is one of the first Malayalam movies to release on an OTT platform. Besides Sufiyum Sujatayum, movies like Jyotika's Ponmagal Vandhal, Vidya SUJIBalan's Shakuntala Devi, and Keerthy Suresh's Penguin, are some films that are heading for a digital release. While Jyotika's Ponmagal Vandhal and Keerthy Suresh's Penguin released on May 29 and June 19 respectively, audiences are waiting for the premiere of Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi. According to reports, the upcomer will release on Amazon Prime Video in the coming weeks.

