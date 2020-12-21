'Sufiyum Sujathayum' Director Naranipuzha Shanavas In ICU For Cardiogenic Shock

Sufiyum Sujathayum director Naranipuzha Shanavas was recently admitted at a hospital in Coimbatore after he suffered a cardiogenic shock in Palakkad. The filmmaker had reportedly been shooting for his upcoming film at Attapadi in Kerala when he suffered the major setback. The PRO at KG Hospital in Coimbatore told The News Minute that Shanavas is currently under observation in the ICU and his situation is not stable yet. His condition is reportedly severe and proper medical attention is being given to curb the situation.

Naranipuzha Shanavas in ICU

Mollywood director Naranipuzha Shanavas was recently admitted in the ICU after suffering from a cardiogenic shock while he was in the middle of his shooting schedule. The Sufiyum Sujathayum director was rushed to the KG Hospital in Coimbatore where he was diagnosed with cardiogenic shock, which is a severe condition which usually occurs after a strong heart attack. Under this condition, the heart is unable to pump sufficient blood for the body, resulting in severe damages.

The Sufiyum Sujathayum director is currently under observation as per Gandhirajan, the PRO at the Coimbatore hospital. In a byte given to The News Minute, the medical official said that the director was brought into the hospital on Saturday night. He is currently in the ICU and has been put under a ventilator as they have been monitoring his health condition. They also confirmed that the director’s condition is critical and hence he will stay in the ICU for the next few hours as well.

The report by this entertainment daily also suggests that he had been shooting for his next film at the tribal region of Attapadi in Palakkad when the incident occurred.

Read I Was Drawn To 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' For Its Fable-like Quality, Says Aditi Rao Hydari

Also read Aditi Rao Hydari's 'Sufiyum Sujathayum' Becomes First Malayalam Film To Get OTT Release

Naranipuzha Shanavas is a well-known director in the Malayalam film industry, who has previously worked on the Amazon Prime original film, Sufiyum Sujathayum. This film had been made for a theatrical release but had to be put on the OTT due to the pandemic. The film stars celebrated actors like Jayasurya, Dev Mohan, and Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead role. This film received mixed reviews from the audience as most people did not like the story but were awestruck by its music.

Read Dev Mohan Reveals Most Challenging Part Of Playing A Sufi Saint In 'Sufiyum Sujathayum'

Also read Aditi Rao Hydari Starrer 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' Opts For An OTT Release

Image Courtesy: Naranipuzha Shanavas Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.