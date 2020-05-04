Sunil Chhetri has been one of the trendsetters amongst Indian sportsmen in the last decade. Along with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other Indian athletes, Sunil Chhetri has also done his bit to help out fans in the fight against coronavirus. The Bengaluru FC forward has been interacting with fans amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown which was imposed across India since March. Sunil Chhetri recently made headlines when he posted a tweet about a fan who asked him for his Netflix ID and password.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor death: Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri pays tribute to legendary actor

Also Read | Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri opens up on very disappointing 2012 stint with Sporting Lisbon

Indian captain Sunil Chhetri helps fan get Netflix subscription, signed jersey amid coronavirus lockdown

Jersey ❌

Autograph on a picture ❌

Reply to the post ❌

Video wishing the neighbour's son's pet dog ❌



Here's someone who has priorities straight and it's really making me want to consider the demand. 😂 pic.twitter.com/OdBGrS7g5v — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 2, 2020

As no football matches are taking place in India at the moment, Sunil Chhetri and other Indian athletes are doing their best to keep the morale of fans at a high. The Indian football team captain recently interacted with a fan on social media which made the headlines. Chhetri offered Netflix head honchos a jersey signed by him in exchange for a two-month free subscription for that particular fan.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, the Indian football icon had also announced that the members of the Indian football team had come together and 'put on the table a sum that has been sent to the PM-Cares Fund' in the fight against COVID-19 on a national level. The Indian football team skipper had earlier tweeted, "We've always received more than we can give. Which is why in this time of need, all of us national team players have come together and put on the table a sum that has been sent to the PM-Cares Fund to help India's fight with the pandemic."

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Sunil Chhetri come together for FIFA's COVID-19 awareness campaign

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri helps fan get Netflix subscription

In the true spirit of a barter, how about you guys hand the kid a two-month subscription and I'll send a signed shirt and a picture your way? Do we have a deal? https://t.co/Ub0WaMcutg — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 3, 2020

Also Read | Manchester United's legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson keeps well in coronavirus lockdown

Also Read | PSG president warns of colossal financial losses amid coronavirus lockdown