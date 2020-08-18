'Bigg Boss' Tamil 4: Sunainaa Says She Doesn't Want To Be A Part Of Any Reality Show

There were a number of rumours hinting at Sunainaa joining Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. However, the actor has now finally addressed these rumours and shut them down once and for all. Sunainaa took to Twitter to personally speak about these rumours.

Due to the anticipation surrounding the poplar reality show, fans have been eagerly waiting for their beloved stars to make an announcement. However, several rumours of stars joining the show have been created along the way and thus the personalities have addressed these from time to time.

Sunainaa rubbishes rumours of her being a 'Bigg Boss' Tamil 4 participant

One of the biggest rumours coming from the Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss 4 Tamil was that Sunainaa will be seen as one of the housemates. However, the actor took to Twitter to clear all the doubts regarding this rumour. Sunainaa began her tweet by questioning her viewers about what will happen to her movies if she goes ahead to be part of a reality show. The actor thus confirmed that she has a number of projects lined up.

Thus that is one of the reasons she cannot be part of the show as she has a schedule ahead of her that needs to be completed. Sunainaa thus implied that due to her work commitments in terms of films, she just cannot join the reality show as it would affect all her upcoming projects eventually.

I wonder who is going to finish my films if I go be a part of a reality show. :)

Never wanted to be a part of any reality show. Thank you. — SUNAINAA (@TheSunainaa) August 17, 2020

In the latter part of the tweet, Sunainaa continued to say that she never wanted to be a part of any reality show in the first place. Thus the actor rubbished all the rumours once and for all by clearly stating that she would not want to be part of any reality show in the near future.

Despite the tremendous buzz for her to join the show Sunainaa has maintained her stance and has decided to not be part of the show and in conclusion, thanked her followers for hearing her out through the tweet. Fans of Sunainaa were overwhelmed with the response as they wished for her to join the show. They expressed their sentiments in the comments section of the post.

