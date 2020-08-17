'Bigg Boss' Telugu 4 Promo Out, Nagarjuna Promises 'entertainment Like Never Before'

Bigg Boss Telugu 4’s trailer recently released by Nagarjuna on social media. In this trailer, Nagarjuna is dressed in three avatars and creating buzz about the brand new season. Along with this trailer, the superstar also revealed details about the new season in a statement.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is on its way to entertain the show’s fans. South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni recently dropped the trailer of the fourth season on social media. Along with the trailer, he also promised fans that the new season of the reality show will provide entertainment “like never before”.

The trailer starts with Nagarjuna’s two versions (the grandfather and the son) starring out of the window. Soon, Nagarjuna as the father enters the scene and pushes the window and off, and soon a TV appears. Then, the actor explains how the new season of the show will provide them with real emotions and live entertainment. Watch the trailer of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 here.

Nagarjuna also hosted the third season of the reality show. Hence, this does not come as no surprise for many people that he was chosen to host the fourth season. In a statement mentioned in Indian Express, the South superstar spoke about working on the reality show’s teaser.

He said that it was fun being back on the floor to shoot for the promo. In this statement, he promised that after the success of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, this year he and the team are planning to deliver more entertainment and surprises to their viewers. In the statement, Nagarjuna also spoke about sporting three looks for the brand new promo.

He said that playing three characters and getting their body language, voice, and mannerism was quite a challenge for him but he enjoyed the process thoroughly.

In this statement, Nagarjuna also said that he is a firm believer in the fact that life, hope, and entertainment should never stop. He also acknowledged the fact these past few months were tough for everybody due to the pandemic and hence they are promising to deliver wholesome entertainment with Bigg Boss Telugu season 4.

