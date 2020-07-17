On Vishnu Vishal’s Birthday, Here Are Some Of The Actor's Best Films To Binge-watch

Vishnu Vishal is the popular face in the Tamil film industry, who is a well-known actor as well as producer. The actor celebrates his birthday today. He initially had entered the cricket world, and after a brief career in cricket, Vishnu Vishal opted for his acting career in the year 2009. So, as Vishnu Vishal turns 35 today, here is a list of his best films to binge-watch.

Vishnu Vishal’s Birthday: Best films to binge-watch on this special day-

Silukkuvarupatti Singam (2018)

Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Regina Cassandra, Oviya Helen, Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, Anandaraj, Mansoor Ali Khan

Director: Chella Ayyavu

Plot: The story of the film is about a care-free police officer who does not enjoy his job. But, is later forced to change his attitude after he accidentally arrests a gangster.

Ratsasan (2018)

Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul, Kaali Venkat, Munishkanth

Director: Ram Kumar

Plot: The story of the film revolves around a man named, Arun who drops his dream of becoming a filmmaker and joins as a police officer, after his father’s death. And then he attempts to track down a serial killer during his job.

Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran (2016)

Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Nikki Galrani, Soori, Robo Shankar, Aadukalam Naren,Ravi Mariya

Director: Ezhil

Plot: The plot of the film is about a minister who, on his deathbed, reveals to an MLA about the location of where he has stashed billions of cash. But, the minister’s family members are annoyed when the MLA loses his memory in an accident.

Indru Netru Naalai (2015)

Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Mia George, Karunakaran, Ravi Shankar, TM Karthik,Arya

Director: R. Ravi Kumar

Plot: The story of the film is about how Elango and Pulivetti find a time machine, and they decide to use it for the benefit. While doing so, they get into trouble when they prevent a gangster’s death.

Mundasupatti (2014)

Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Nandita, Kaali Venkat, Ramadas

Director: Ram Kumar

Plot: The plot of the film is about a photographer named, Gopi, who visits a village and lands into trouble. Because the villagers believe that the camera is a dangerous weapon. And then when he tries to save himself, he falls in love with the village headman’s daughter.

Neerparavai (2012)

Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Sunainaa, Saranya Ponvannan, P. Samuthirakani, Nandita Das

Director: Seenu Ramasamy

Plot: The story of the film revolves around a lady who goes near a beach every day and prays for her dead husband who was a fisherman to return. Because of this strange behaviour, her son and daughter-in-law are confused by her.

