Remember Revathy? Here's What The 'Thevar Magan' Actress Is Up To

Asha Kelunni Nair, prominently known as Revathy, is one of the well-known faces of the Tollywood film fraternity. Born on July 8, 1966, the actor is celebrating her 54th birthday today. She was born in Cochin to Malank Kelunni Nair, a major in the Indian Army. Over the career span of four decades, the actor has won several National & Filmfare Awards for her stints across Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi cinema. On the occasion of her birthday, let us take a closer look at her journey and what is next in store for the multi-lingual performer.

Revathy’s debut

As per media reports, Revathy got her first break after filmmaker Bharathiraja saw her photography on the cover of a popular Tamil magazine. He was on a lookout for a fresh face for his directorial Mann Vasanai, at that time. In 1983, Revathy made her debut in Bharathiraja’s Tamil flick Mann Vasanai alongside Pandiyan. The movie was a blockbuster hit and was also remade in Telugu under the title Mangammagari Manavadu.

Career

Apart from acting, Revathy is also a trained Bharatnatyam performer, she studied the classical dance form since the tender age of seven. After making her debut in the Tamil industry, Revathy went to make her Malayalam debut in the same year in Bharathan directed Kattathe Kilikkoodu. The drama movie starred Bharat Gopy, Srividya, Mohanlal, Revathy and Anju. Kattathe Kilikkoodu was a major commercial success.

Ever since her debut, she has been a part of several movies like Thevar Magan, Ankuram, Loafer, Pa Paandi. Along with acting, Revathy also has a successful directorial venture. The actor has directed National Award-winning movie like Mitr, My Friend. In Bollywood, Revthy is known for her stints in movies like 2 States, Tarpan, Darna Mana Hai & more.

What is next in store for Revathy?

On the professional front, Revathy was last seen in M.R. Bharathi’s drama movie Azhiyatha Kolangal 2. Featuring Prakash Raj, Revathy and Archana in the leading role, the story of the movie revolves around the life of a popular writer and his ex-lover. Both of their lives are shaken when they meet each other after several years.

Revathy will next be seen in Sachin Dev’s action drama flick Eriyum Kannadi. Along with her, the movie will star Nakul and Sunaina in prominent roles. Eriyum Kannadi marks the third collaboration of Nakul & Sunaina after Kadhalil.

