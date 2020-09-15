Sundar C's Next Production With Prasanna Goes On Floor In Chennai; See Pictures

Director-producer Sundar C's next production venture, a remake of Kannada movie, Mayabazar 2016, went on floors on Monday, September 14, in Chennai. The pictures from the sets of Sundar C's production venture surfaced on the internet on Monday evening. Check out the photos clicked on the sets of the Tamil remake of Kannada movie Mayabazar 2016.

Check out Mayabazar 2016 shooting pics here:

Director Sundar C's Avni Movies Production No 6 shoot starts today at Chennai.



Stars Prasanna, Sham, Ashwin Kakamanu, Yogi Babu & Shruthi Marathe.



Music by Sathya.

Directed By Badri.



Remake of 2020 Kannada fantasy film #MayaBazar2016 pic.twitter.com/VAdU5N5z3r — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) September 14, 2020

Also Read | R Madhavan's Top South Indian Movies To Watch; From 'Evano Oruvan' To 'Savyasachi'

Mayabazar 2016 remake to star Prasanna in lead

Kannada movie Mayabazar 2016's Tamil remake will star Prasanna in the lead role. The film also stars actors like Shaam, Shruti Marathe, Yogi Babu and Ashwin Kakumanu in prominent roles. The untitled movie is directed by Badri and produced by Sundar C under his production banner Avni Movies.

On Monday, lead star Prasanna took to his social media to share a BTS picture from the sets of Sundar C production. Besides Prasanna, actor Shruti Marathe too shared a picture on her social media. Interestingly, Mayabazar 2016 remake marks Shruti Marathe's return to Kollywood after a decade. Her last film was Sakthi Chidambaram's Guru Sishyan (2010). Check out Prasanna and Shruti's posts here:

Also Read | Action: Vishal-Tamannaah's New Film Leaves Twitter Divided; Here Are The Audience Reviews

Also Read | Disha Patani To Woo Fans With Two Diverse Characters In Her Upcoming Movies

Kannada film Mayabazar 2016 had Raj B Shetty, Vasishta Simha, Achyuth Kumar, and Prakash Raj in the lead. The movie narrates the tale of a policeman and a conman who cross paths when they are in need of money. The film is set in the backdrop of demonetisation and is directed by debutant Radhakrishna Reddy. In the remake, Prasanna will be reprising the role of an honest policeman, who is forced to compromise his ethics due to a demanding situation.

Also Read | Pa Ranjith To Try Hands In Acting With Arya's 'Salpetta Parambarai'? See Post

What's next for Sundar C on the work front?

Sundar C is currently busy with the pre-production work on his next directorial. The forthcoming movie is the sequel to his horror franchise Aranmanai. While the first two parts of the sequel were massive hits, audiences expect the same from the third part of the sequel. The Sundar C directorial is reported to begin shooting soon.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.