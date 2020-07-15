Disha Patani To Woo Fans With Two Diverse Characters In Her Upcoming Movies

Actor Disha Patani, who is known for her acting skills and charming personality, is all set to woo fans with her character in the upcoming films. The actor is reportedly set to play distinctive characters and display different sides of herself in her upcoming movies. She will be seen giving some action pack performances in the much-awaited film Radhe, where she be sharing screen space with Salman Khan. Post this film, she will be seen in the mystery thriller film titled Ek Villian 2. In the movie, the actor is said to playing a glamourous avatar and she will be seen alongside John Abraham.

The actor has always loved experimenting with her roles in various films. Be it, Priyanka Jha, in M.S Dhoni where she played a girl next door character or her character as Sarah in Malang where she essayed her role as a carefree girl. Fans and audience often praise the actor for her acting skills and it quite evident with her accolades.

About the film Radhe

The film Radhe is being helmed by Prabhu Deva and is bankrolled under the banner Reel Life Entertainment and Salman Khan Films. The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The release of the film is still at a halt due to the current situation.

During an interview with a news portal, Disha spilled the beans on her character in the film Radhe. She said it's a commercial movie and a Salman Khan movie out and out. Speaking of her role, she said she doesn't know if she could claim it's a big part. She went on to say honestly it's not about the fact that the role is big or small. She further added that it is about whether the role leaves an impact and whether it means something to the audience. Disha also revealed that for her the length of the role is not important but the part that she is playing is.

About the film Ek Villian 2

The film Ek Villain 2 is directed by Mohit Suri and is bankrolled by Balaji Motion Pictures and T-series films. The movie also stars John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria alongside Disha in pivotal roles. The film is expected to release in early 2021. Along with Ek Villain 2 and Radhe, Disha also has some more interesting projects lined up for her. The actor will be next starring in Ashima Chibber directed KTina. Disha will also be seen in Sundar C. Sangamithra in a lead role.

