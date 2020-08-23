R Madhavan's Top South Indian Movies To Watch; From 'Evano Oruvan' To 'Savyasachi'

R Madhavan has always impressed critics and the audience with his performances in Hindi movies as well as the movies in the South. Some of his cult Hindi films include Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main, Tanu Weds Manu, and 3 idiots. Similarly, R Madhavan's critically acclaimed movies from the south are Shanti Shanti Shanti, Vikram Vedha and Anbe Sivam. Take a look at some of his most memorable South Indian movies:

R Madhavan's South Indian movies

Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha is a Tamil language neo-noir thriller film starring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. It also includes an ensemble cast of actors like Shraddha Srinath, Kathir, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Prem, Achyuth Kumar, Hareesh Peradi, and Vivek Prasanna. The film follows the story of a police officer who looks out for a criminal named Vedha. As the police officer finds the criminal, the latter decides to tell the police officer a story that changes his life forever.

Alaipayuthey

Another one of R Madhavan’s memorable south Indian movies to watch is Alaipayuthey. The Tamil movie was written and directed by Mani Ratnam. The film starred Shalini, along with R Madhavan, and explored the tensions of a young couple who elope and get married and depicts how their love matures over time as they struggle to deal with the challenges of modern life. The film Alaipayuthey was remade in Hindi as Saathiya, starring Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji.

Also Read: 'Knives Out' Synopsis And How The Movie Revealed The Secret Killer

Anbe Sivam

Anbe Sivam is another R Madhavan movie that garnered him widespread acclaim. The comedy film directed by Sundar C. stars Kamal Haasan, Madhavan, and Kiran Rathod in the lead roles. R Madhavan was critically acclaimed for his performance in the film and was also awarded the Best Actor Awards by the Star Film Awards. Anbe Sivam tells the story of two men with contrasting personalities going on an unexpected journey from Bhubaneswar to Chennai.

Also Read: Dunkirk Plot: Know What Happens At The Dunkirk Evacuation During World War II

Evano Oruvan

A remake of the Marathi film titled Dombivli Fast, Evano Oruvan stars Madhavan and Sangeeta in the lead roles. The film was directed by Nishikanth Kamat and followed the story of a man who has to deal with corruption. But when several incidents trigger his anger, he decides to raise his voice. Evano Oruvan is considered to be one of R Madhavan's best performances by critics and is amongst his top-rated movies.

Also Read: 'The Blunderer' Ending Explained: Did Walter Really Kill His Wife With Kimmel's Help?

Savyasachi

Savyasachi is a Telugu action thriller flick directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film features actors Naga Chaitanya, Madhavan, Nidhi Agrewal, and Bhumika Chawla in major roles. The movie follows the story of a brother who’s a victim of vanishing twin syndrome. Every time one of the brothers finds himself in a difficulty, his twin brother comes to his rescue.

Also Read: R Madhavan On MS Dhoni & Raina's Retirement: 'Cricket Will Never Be The Same Again For Me'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.