Unseen Pic Of Day: When Nargis Nursed Sunil Dutt After Fire Incident On 'Mother India' Set

Veteran actor Sunil Dutt and his wife Nargis’ love story began with a tragic incident. Here’s a throwback picture of the duo depicting the story of the tragic incident that took place on the sets of Mother India. In the picture, Nargis and Sunil Dutt are captured candidly as they sit in the hospital after the tragic fire incident. Nargis sits beside Sunil Dutt as she talks to someone in the distance, while Sunil Dutt looks at her lying down on the hospital bed.

Nargis and Sunil Dutt were shooting on the sets of Mother India and when the crew was about to shoot a fire sequence, due to the direction of wind going haywire, Nargis was stuck amidst the fire. Sunil Dutt, without thinking twice about his own well-being, got into the fire to save Nargis with a blanket. This was the start of a great love story between the two actors. Take a look at Nargis and Sunil Dutt's picture.

Nargis and Sunil Dutt's love story

Despite being considered as one of the fairy tale love stories in Bollywood, Sunil Dutt and Nargis had quite a rocky beginning. It has been reported that Nargis was an established actor when Sunil Dutt was setting his foot in the industry. Before making his Bollywood debut with the movie Railway Platform in 1955, Sunil Dutt was reportedly a radio jockey.

It has been reported that Sunil Dutt had a great command over the Urdu language and hence he was popular amongst the Hindi speaking masses. He worked as an RJ for the oldest radio station in South Asia, Radio Ceylon. Not many people know that he was scheduled to interview actress Nargis while he was an RJ. Nargis was his favourite actor and her presence made him tongue-tied. The interview had to be cancelled because he could not say anything in front of her.

After Nargis and Sunil Dutt's incident, Nargis nursed Dutt for more than two weeks and eventually, they grew close to each other. It has been alleged that the couple would write letters to each other and address each other as ‘beloved’ in those letters. As per multiple reports, they used to communicate through telegrams. The couple then got married in a secret ceremony in 1958 and threw a reception for closed ones to celebrate their marriage.

