Superstar Rajinikanth Hospitalised In Hyderabad For Monitoring After BP Fluctuations

Superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday. The development comes after the Kollywood superstar's blood pressure showed severe fluctuations, as per Apollo Hospital's statement. Earlier on Wednesday, Rajinikanth had tested negative for COVID-19 after some crew members on the set of his upcoming film Annaatthe tested positive for the virus.

Rajinikanth admitted to Apollo Hospital

The Superstar was admitted after severe fluctuations were detected in his blood pressure. In a bid for observation and further evaluation, he was therefore moved to the hospital on Friday morning. According to the hospital's statement, the filmstar will be kept under observation till his blood pressure normalises and settles down. Even so, the hospital also stated that are no other symptoms apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion. As of now Rajinikanth is stable, the statement added.

Rajinikanth tests negative for COVID-19

In a massive relief for his fans, Rajinikanth had tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The news came after a major scare broke out on the sets of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe after eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of the situation, the shooting which was taking place at Ramoji Studios in Hyderabad was shortly suspended. The filmstar had left for the shooting on December 14. A forty-day schedule had been planned to complete the shooting before he got involved with his political endeavors. The first installment of the film was to be shot till December 29.

Rajinikanth to launch party on Jan 17: Sources

Meanwhile, sources have notified Republic TV that filmstar-turned-politician Rajinikanth is likely to kickstart his political career with the launch of his political party on January 17, 2021. Sources further added that the announcement might be made during his public rally in Madurai scheduled on the same date. The launch of Rajinikanth's political party assumes significance ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections due in April-May 2021. In addition, there have also been rumors of a possible tie-up and an emergence of a third front in the state with Rajini joining hands with fellow actor-turned-politician and MKM Chief Kamal Haasan.

