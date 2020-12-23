Rajinikanth Tests Negative For COVID-19 After Scare On 'Annaatthe' Film set

Rajinikanth tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday in what comes as a massive relief for the Kollywood superstar's fans. The news comes against the backdrop of the major scare that broke out on the sets of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe after eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

The shooting, which was going on at the Ramoji Studios in Hyderabad was shortly suspended and the superstar rushed to get himself tested for the novel disease. Now in the latest update, Rajinikanth has tested negative for Coronavirus. He is however likely to return to Chennai on Wednesday evening.

Announcement : During routine testing at #Annaathe shoot 4 crew members have tested positive for Covid19. Superstar @rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has been postponed. — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) December 23, 2020

Major scare on 'Annaatthe' sets

Rajinikanth had left for Hyderabad for the shooting on December 14. A forty-day schedule had been planned to complete the shooting before he got involved with his political endeavors. The first installment of the film was to be shot till December 29. It is important to mention that the Kollywood superstar has announced the launch of his political party by January 2021, with a formal announcement on December 31. About 40 percent shooting of the film is said to have been completed.

When asked about film Annaatthe, the Petta star had earlier said, "The film's producer Kalanithi Maran asked me to take care of my health and requested not to worry about the progress of the film. But it's my duty is to complete the film before elections".

Rajinikanth to launch party on Jan 17: Sources

Meanwhile, sources have told Republic TV that filmstar-turned-politician Rajinikanth is likely to launch his political party on January 17, 2021. Sources added that the announcement might be made during his public rally in Madurai on the same date. The launch of Rajinikanth's political party assumes significance with the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections due in April-May 2021. There have also been murmurs of a possible tie-up and an emergence of a third front in the state with Rajini joining hands with fellow actor-turned politician and MKM Chief Kamal Haasan.

