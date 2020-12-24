MK Alagiri To Decide On New Party After Jan 3 Consultation; Hints At Meeting Rajinikanth

Amid speculation that ex-DMK leader and Karunanidhi's son MK Alagiri would float his new party ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, Alagiri has on Thursday met his mother Dayalu Ammal in Gopalapuram, Chennai. Speaking to reporters after his meet, Alagiri maintained that he will consult his supporters before launching a party and that he would meet them on January 3. Alagiri also said that he will meet Superstar Rajinikanth, thus sparking off speculations on a potential future alliance, at a time when he has clarified that he would never ally with DMK.

"If my supporters want me to launch a new party, I will do that but will not support DMK. Neither have I been invited by DMK to rejoin the party," he said. On whether he'll meet with actor Rajinikanth, Alagiri said, “Once he is back from Hyderabad, I will meet him,” said Alagiri.

With speculations floating around the creation of a new party by late M Karunanidhi's elder son Alagiri, he had earlier categorically denied all the rumours. He had also denied the speculated meeting between him and the Union Minister Amit Shah. Speaking to Republic TV, MK Alagiri had said, "There is nothing like that (on forming a new party). Whatever it is, I have already told you all that I will take any new good step further only after consulting with my cadres. All those are rumours and it is false. He (BJP Murugan) has said it, he has given his advice and that is great."

However, sources said that Alagiri might name his new party as Kalaignar Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (KDMD). He will also support BJP as per sources. Earlier, Alagiri loyalist KP Ramalingam joined BJP and said that he will try to bring Alagiri into the party.

READ | MK Alagiri Loyalist & Ex-DMK MP Joins BJP

MK Alagiri was expelled from DMK by his father Karunanidhi in 2014 and since then he has not been able to return. The internal fights of the Karunanidhi family are an open secret and just one week after Karunanidhi's death in 2018, Alagiri had questioned the leadership of Stalin, despite his father choosing the latter as his political heir. However, Alagiri has been largely absent from the political landscape for the last six years.

READ | Before Meeting Amit Shah, Ex-DMK Leader Ramalingam Says 'will Try To Bring Alagiri To BJP'

MK Stalin's campaign

Setting his target for the upcoming 2021 polls, DMK Chief M K Stalin, said that his party will win over 200 seats in the 234-seat Tamil Nadu assembly. He has launched the "WeRejectADMK" campaign calling it "lack of governance" by the Palaniswami government and touching sensitive issues such as the NEET-related suicides. Earlier on Tuesday, Stalin met Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit and submitted a 96-page memorandum listing “corruption charges” against Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, and six of their cabinet colleagues.

Stalin while campaigning also stated that celebrities such as Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are being forced to join politics and launch parties to ensure that DMK does not win the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Attacking the ruling AIADMK, Stalin had said, “If money could win elections, then let me remind you, AIADMK has lost elections even after distributing cash for votes.” Stalin, who awaits his maiden CM term, has declared that his party will win 200+ seats in the polls. It is to be noted that Prashant Kishor and his team IPAC have been roped in for Stalin's campaign.

READ | As Alagiri Mulls Forming New Party 'KDMK', Talks On For Induction Into BJP Before TN Polls

2021 Tamil Nadu polls

Two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS) - reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. While AIADMK hopes for a coalition with BJP, the saffron party is reportedly in talks with MK Stalin's estranged brother - Alagiri and superstar Rajinikanth - who has often praised PM Modi. AIADMK has already said that it is with BJP in presence of senior BJP leader and ex-party chief Amit Shah. The 234 seats in Tamil Nadu assembly will be going to polls in May next year.

READ | DMK's Stalin Present, Preacher States 'no Such Thing As Hinduism, It's Only 200 Years Old'