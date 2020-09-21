Suriya 'humbled' As Madras HC Refuses To Initiate Contempt Proceedings Over NEET Remark

Actor Suriya on Friday said he was deeply moved by the “institutional magnanimity” of the Indian judiciary after the Madras High Court did not initiate contempt proceedings against his remark on the functioning of courts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Madras HC called the actor's comments 'unnecessary and unwarranted' but refused to initiate contempt proceedings. The court also said that Suriya’s statement showed ignorance towards the manner in which the judicial system has served the citizens during the pandemic.

Following the High Court’s order, Suriya issued a statement through his social media handle and stated, “I'm deeply moved by the institutional magnanimity of the Indian judiciary. I have always held our judiciary in the highest esteem, which is the only hope for upholding the constitutional rights of our people. I'm humbled and inspired by the fairness and justice demonstrated by the Hon'ble High Court of Madras.”

Suriya's remarks on Indian judiciary

Earlier, Suriya had released a statement in Tamil expressing grief over three students from humble backgrounds who ended their lives due to fear and pressure of the medical entrance test. The actor said that judges of the court have been conducting virtual hearings in light of the pandemic, but at the same time ordering students to appear for NEET exams without fear.

“While fearing for their lives amid corona pandemic and delivering justice via video conferencing, the court orders students to go without fear and write the exams” read one of the lines in the actor’s statement which landed him in trouble.

Suriya’s remark came to the attention of Justice SM Subramaniyam, who sought to initiate contempt proceedings against him. In his letter to Chief Justice AP Sahi, the judge had mentioned “the actor’s statement reveals that the Hon’ble Judges are afraid of their own life and rendering justice through video conferencing. While so, they have no morale to pass orders directing the students to appear for NEET exam without fear.”

Justice SM Subramaniyam opined that Suriya’s statement amounts to contempt of court, as it questions the integrity and devotion of the judges and the judicial system of the country, to the extent of threatening the public confidence in the judiciary.

