Madras HC Directs Police To Take Action In Case Against Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' Song

Madras HC on Wednesday, September 16, reportedly directed the Tamil Nadu police to follow the lawful course of investigation in a case filed against Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru by a Dharampuri district resident. He has reportedly appealed the HC to postpone the release of the Suriya starrer till Tamil Nadu elections in 2022. According to a recent report published on The News Minute, Madras HC has asked the Tamil Nadu police to take action in Soorarai Pottru case as per law.

Soorarai Pottru release to be halted?

According to The News Minute's report, Karthik, a resident of Dharmapuri district, filed a case against Soorarai Pottru's song- Mannurunda Mela in the Madras HC last week. He believed a few lines from the song with initiate political unrest in the state. Karthik reportedly believed that a few lines from the song made castist remarks, and if released it would disrupt peace between two castes. Hence, he appealed for postponement of the film's release till Tamil Nadu elections revealed The News Minute's report.

Karthik reportedly filed an official complaint with Dharmapuri Superintendent of Police six months ago asking for a ban on Soorarai Pottru's release. However, there was no development in the case, which forced Karthik to approach Madras HC. In a recent interview with The News Minute, Karthik revealed that the high court has asked him to file a fresh case with the police.

Soorarai Pootru, starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali, and Paresh Rawal in the lead, is based on the events and struggles of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath's life. The movie will see Suriya essaying the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam. The film, directed by Sudha Kongara, is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment in association with Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.

Soorarai Pottru to release on Amazon Prime in October

Soorarai Pootru will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in October 2020. The movie will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform on October 30, 2020. Initially, the film was expected to hit the marquee in April 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie's release was postponed.

