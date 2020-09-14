Actor Suriya's Comment On NEET Exams Lands Him In Tussle With Madras HC Judge

Tamil actor Suriya recently released a statement mourning the death by suicide of three National cum Eligibility entrance test (NEET) aspirants in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, September 12. In the statement, the actor commented on the functioning of courts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "The court and judges that continue legal proceeding through video calls asks students to write exams without fear," wrote Suriya in the statement, he released online.

According to a recent report published on The Hindu, a judge from Madras High Court has written to Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi to initiate contempt of court proceedings charges against actor Suriya.

Contempt of court charges against Suriya

As per the report, Judge S M Subramaniam of Madras High Court has written to the Chief Justice of the court to press charges against Suriya for contempt of legal proceedings. He also highlighted in the letter that the actor's comments about legal proceedings show the judiciary system in a bad light. The Madras High Court Judge also added that Suriya's statement poses a threat to the public's confidence in the legal system. Hence, the Madras High Court judge has requested Chief Justice to initiate a suo motu criminal charge against Suriya.

Suriya on NEET exams

Suriya on Sunday, September 13 mourned the death by suicide of three National cum Eligibility entrance test (NEET) aspirants in Tamil Nadu. "The suicide of three students due to the fear of NEET exam has impacted my conscience," wrote Suriya in a statement he released online on Sunday. He further added that the exams are not the only yardsticks to determine success or failure in life. Here's Suriya's statement on NEET aspirants' suicide.

The suicide of three students on the same day has shaken my conscience. While the world is grappling COVID-19 pandemic, it is unfortunate to see how students are asked to prove their worth by taking exams. The court that continues legal proceeding through video calls asks students to write exams without fear. The suicide of students might be a primetime debate for media, but the plight of the families is unbelievable. Such exams not only deprive students of their chances but of lives, which becomes a lifetime punishment for the family members of the students. Mere marks should not be the yardstick to determine the success or failure of students. They should be prepared to face the world bravely by supporting and nurturing them. Dhronacharya from Mahabharata only asked for a thumb from his student as a gift. However, the modern-day Dhronacharya precariously ask even a sixth-grader to prove his worth by passing an exam. They also have bigger weapons like NEET, which is killing our children. It killed three students in a day and is continuing to harm hundreds. We must stand together and raise voice against examinations that take the lives of young students.

