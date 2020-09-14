Former Madras HC Judges Request CJ Sahi To Ignore Contempt Complaint Against Actor Suriya

In a big relief for Tamil actor Suriya, six former Madras High Court judges wrote a letter to Chief Justice AP Sahi requesting him to not take the contempt complaint against the actor into cognizance. This comes shortly after Suriya released a statement mourning the death of three NEET aspirants in Tamil Nadu who committed suicide. A part of his statement also took a dig at the functioning of courts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "The court and judges that continue legal proceedings through video calls ask students to write exams without fear," wrote Suriya in the statement.

Following Suriya's statement, Judge S M Subramaniam of Madras High Court wrote to the Chief Justice asking him to press charges against him for contempt of court. He has also highlighted in the letter that the actor's comments about legal proceedings show the judiciary in a bad light and pose a threat to the public's confidence in the legal system.

Former judges write to Chief Justice

"We are afraid that such a construction made on the statement of Surya will be slightly off the mark and it does not require any action as requested by the learned Judge," read the letter by Justice K Chandru along with five others who extended support to it. The six Judges also requested the Chief Justice to look at Surya's statement in totality and take into cognizance the work he has done for students through his Trust.

Suriya's statement

"The suicide of three students on the same day has shaken my conscience. While the world is grappling COVID-19 pandemic, it is unfortunate to see how students are asked to prove their worth by taking exams. The court that continues legal proceeding through video calls asks students to write exams without fear. The suicide of students might be a primetime debate for media, but the plight of the families is unbelievable. Such exams not only deprive students of their chances but of lives, which becomes a lifetime punishment for the family members of the students. Mere marks should not be the yardstick to determine the success or failure of students. They should be prepared to face the world bravely by supporting and nurturing them. Dhronacharya from Mahabharata only asked for a thumb from his student as a gift. However, the modern-day Dhronacharya precariously ask even a sixth-grader to prove his worth by passing an exam. They also have bigger weapons like NEET, which is killing our children. It killed three students in a day and is continuing to harm hundreds. We must stand together and raise voice against examinations that take the lives of young students," he said.

