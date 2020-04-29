Suriya Pens Open Letter Addressing The Controversy Surrounding Jyotika's Speech

Suriya on Tuesday penned an open letter addressing the controversy surrounding his wife Jyotika's recent speech from an award function. Reportedly, Jyotika opined about how people should come ahead and support hospitals and schools the same way they help temples. Jyotika's speech has reportedly being condemned by a section of society, which also includes many religious fanatics, who are criticising the Ponmagal Vandhal actor for making distasteful comments.

Following which, Suriya took to his Twitter to pen an open letter. In his open letter, he expressed disappointment over extremists targetting Jyotika, and revealed that he did not find her comment offensive or hurtful. Interestingly, he strongly supported her views and also revealed that his family feels the same. He also stated that he believes in the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, who has always insisted that humanity is bigger than any religion.

Also Read | Row Over Release Of Jyothika's 'Ponmagal Vandhal', Suriya's Movies Could Face The Brunt

Also Read | Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' To Hit The Screens On Independence Day Weekend?

Jyotika's speech

A few months back Jyotika attended an award function where she narrated an instance from the sets of Raatchasi. She was reportedly shooting for the film in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, where one day she visited a temple, which she stated looked like a palace. Whereas, when she visited a hospital in the same district, she was taken aback looking. Reportedly, the hospital was badly maintained, which shook Jyotika. Following which, she requested everyone to donate to schools and hospitals the same way they make donations to the temple.

Also Read | Suriya Urges Fans To Stay Home, Explains Precautionary Measures Amid Lockdown; Watch

Also Read | 'Soorarai Pottru' Making Video: Twitterati React To Suriya's New Film Amid Lockdown

What's next for Suriya and Jyotika?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jyotika will be next seen in J.J. Fedrick's Ponmagal Vandhal. The upcomer has been in the news lately after the makers decided to release the movie directly on the OTT platform. Following which, the theatre chain owners have reportedly threatened to ban Suriya (interestingly, the producer of the film), and Jyotika's movies in all theatres across Tamil Nadu.

On the other hand, Suriya has Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru in his kitty. The movie, starring Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, and Paresh Rawal in the lead is based on the events and struggles of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath's life. The Suriya starrer is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment in association with Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. The teaser of Soorarai Pottru was released a few months ago, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.