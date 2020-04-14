The Debate
'Soorarai Pottru' Making Video: Twitterati React To Suriya's New Film Amid Lockdown

Regional Indian Cinema

Soorarai Pottru's makers recently posted a video of the making of the film, which features actor Suriya. Twitterati were elated and shared their excitement

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
soorarai pottru

Suriya’s upcoming flick Soorarai Pottru is making big noise among fans of the actor. Amid the lockdown situation, the makers of this action drama decided to keep the fans hooked, and give them a little treat. On the occasion of Vishu, the makers of the film released a video of the film’s making.

ALSO READ | Vaani Kapoor Shares Sequined Lehenga Throwback Amid Lockdown | Pics Here

Fans react to Soorarai Pottru Making Video

Fans of the actor, all over the world, are appreciating this new video. A Twitter user said, "This made my day.. this is exactly what i needed in between this china virus lockdown." Another user said, "Suriya is the best actor ever and hoping that your films will always be there for us. Love you boss."  

Fans have expressed their love, not only towards the actor, but also the makers as they decided to release the video during this lockdown situation. Several fans stated that they want more of such videos.  Here are some Twitter reactions to the new video: 

 

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor's Intense Moments In 'Aurangzeb' That You Must Check Out; See Here
 

 

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone Shares Her 'Chapati N' Jalebi' Signature Dance Movies; Watch Video
 

 

ALSO READ | Paul McCartney’s Handwritten Lyrics, Ringo's Ashtray And Other Beatles' Items Sold Online
 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
