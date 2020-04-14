'Soorarai Pottru' Making Video: Twitterati React To Suriya's New Film Amid Lockdown

Suriya’s upcoming flick Soorarai Pottru is making big noise among fans of the actor. Amid the lockdown situation, the makers of this action drama decided to keep the fans hooked, and give them a little treat. On the occasion of Vishu, the makers of the film released a video of the film’s making.

Fans react to Soorarai Pottru Making Video

Fans of the actor, all over the world, are appreciating this new video. A Twitter user said, "This made my day.. this is exactly what i needed in between this china virus lockdown." Another user said, "Suriya is the best actor ever and hoping that your films will always be there for us. Love you boss."

Fans have expressed their love, not only towards the actor, but also the makers as they decided to release the video during this lockdown situation. Several fans stated that they want more of such videos. Here are some Twitter reactions to the new video:

• #SooraraiPottru - Heroine @Aparnabala2 plays Bommi, she has dubbed in her own voice in the Madurai slang with the help of a spl. coach 👌 She has undergone interesting workshops for her role #SooraraiPottruMakingSpecial — Looser Boy (@AfnazAfna) April 14, 2020

• @Suriya_offl anna running & workout scenes🔥



An Aircraft model has been created by the team



Greg Powell - British stuntman in charge of the action shot at the airport, with a flight #SooraraiPottru



" #SooraraiPottruMakingSpecial " — ஆகாஷ்ᴹᵃᵃʳᵃ✈ˢᵒᵒʳᵃʳᵃⁱ ᴾᵒᵗᵗʳᵘ (@Akash_K_offl) April 14, 2020

