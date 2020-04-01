Suriya Urges Fans To Stay Home, Explains Precautionary Measures Amid Lockdown; Watch

The Coronavirus lockdown has plunged the nation into a sense of crisis and panic. Many Bollywood celebs have also offered to help during this time of crisis by pledging to donate in the relief funds or by giving out some precautionary measures for their fans. The latest celebrity to join the bandwagon is Tamil superstar Suriya who could be seen sharing some important do's and don'ts for his fans to follow during this lockdown.

Suriya urges his fans to practice social distancing

In a video, Suriya could be seen sharing with his fans on how the Coronavirus pandemic has been spreading like wildfire and one has to be very careful about taking the right precautionary measures during the lockdown. Suriya also said that Italy's death toll due to the pandemic has surpassed that of China as people failed to abide by the precautionary measures.

The actor urged his fans to, therefore, follow the precautionary measures during this Coronavirus lockdown and practice social distancing. Suriya also adds that one has to maintain a distance from each other by at least 1 meter. Check out Suriya's video.

Suriya stressed on importance of not stepping out of our homes

Suriya went on to request fans to not step out of their homes unless it is of extreme emergency. He also asked his fans to avoid touching their face with unwashed hands. The actor further stressed the importance of washing our hands extensively during this phase.

The Tamil megastar then went on to say how the medical staff along with the police authorities are risking their lives for us in this difficult time. The 24 actor further went on to say how we can respect their efforts by adhering to this ongoing Coronavirus lockdown and avoid stepping out of our homes.

