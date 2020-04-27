Row over release of Jyothika's 'Ponmagal Vandhal', Suriya's movies could face the brunt

Almost all industies have been facing a tough time amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a medium that has gained during the crisis has been the Over-The-Top means of entertainment. With most people confined to their homes due to the lockdown, binge-watching shows and movies has become a norm.

Amid the situation, more producers are contemplating on the release of their content online during this period to cash in on the viewer’s time. In Bollywood, reports of Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani’s Laxmmi Bomb taking the OTT route before a theatrical release are doing the rounds.

In South, a similar release for Jyothika’s Ponmagal Vandhal did not go down well with a section of the theatre owners. An association of the threatre owners claim that they reached out to Jyothika’s actor-husband Suriya, who is also the producer of the film, but their requests went unheeded. They now plan to boycott his films.

“This producer has flouted this rule and has given his movie to an OTT platform. We condemn it strongly. We contacted the producer and told him not to do this, but he didn’t listen to us," the association's general secretary, R Panneerselvam was quoted as saying in a video posted on social media. He added, "Hence, we have told him to release all the movies his company produces and all the movies featuring him directly on OTT platforms. It is our collective stand that we don’t need those movies.”

Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru was gearing up for release in April, but has been pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision of the theatre owners could impact the film when normalcy returns after the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 30 producers of the Tamil film industry released a statement that the film producers have the right to sign deals with OTT platforms, since they have invested the money and it is their right to take any decision to recover their investment. They urged individuals associations to not take any unilateral decisions in this regrard, while hoping that a mutual decision can be achieved after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's the statement:

