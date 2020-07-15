Suriya To Make His Digital Debut With Mani Ratnam's Anthology On Amazon Prime Video?

Suriya, last seen in K. V. Anand's Kaappaan, has reportedly been approached by Mani Ratnam for an anthology titled Navarasam. The forthcoming project allegedly is produced under the banner Madras Talkies and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. According to reports, directors like Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthick Naren, Bejoy Nambiar, and Sudha Kongara are on-board to helm a segment in the anthology. Reportedly, popular Kollywood actors Arvind Swamy and Siddharth too would make their directorial debut.

Suriya to make his digital debut?

Recently, Suriya made his digital debut as a producer with Ponmagal Vandhal. If the reports are to go by, Suriya might soon make his debut as an actor with an anthology produced by Mani Ratnam. Although nothing much is revealed about the forthcoming venture, however, reports have it that the segment starring Suriya would be directed by 180 fame Jayendra. According to reports, the nine-part anthology will depict the nine human emotions through its screenplay.

In the past, Suriya and Mani Ratnam collaborated for Aaytha Ezhuthu (2004). The movie, starring Suriya, Madhavan, and Siddharth in the lead, was declared a box office hit. The Suriya starrer also featured Trisha, Meera Jasmine, and Esha Deol in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Suriya is gearing up for the release of Soorarai Pottru. The movie, starring Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, and Paresh Rawal in the lead is based on the events and struggles of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath's life. The movie will see Suriya essaying the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam. The movie directed by Sudha Kongara is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment in association with Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. The teaser of Soorarai Pottru was released a few months ago, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Besides the upcomer, Suriya will be soon reuniting with Hari. The duo has worked in movies like Singam franchise, Vel, and Aaru, all of which were profitable ventures. Meanwhile, the forthcoming film is titled Aruvaa, which is touted to be family entertainment. According to reports, Suriya was expected to join the sets of the Hari directorial in April. However, due to the coronavirus crisis, the shooting of the movie is stalled. Thereafter, Suriya has Vetrimaaran directorial Vaadivaasal in his kitty.

