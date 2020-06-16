JJ Fredrick Receives Gift From Jyotika And Suriya, Says 'knowing You Is The Best Gift'

JJ Fredrick, who recently made his directorial debut with Ponmagal Vandhal, took to his social media on Monday to express his happiness after receiving gifts from the actor (Jyotika) and producer (Suriya) of the film. Sharing the pictures of the presents, JJ Fredrick wrote: "#Jo Ma'am @Suriya_offl Sir. Thank u so much for the memorable gifts but the gift of knowing u is the best I've received so far. @rajsekarpandian Sir." (sic)

#Jo Ma'am @Suriya_offl Sir❤️ Thank u so much for the memorable gifts but the gift of knowing u is the best I've received so far. @rajsekarpandian Sir🤗



Finally All ur unconditional Luv has made #PonmagalVandhal Victorious! Mere words will not suffice to express my gratitude😇💝 pic.twitter.com/TBQIA9Bb3y — Jj Fredrick (@fredrickjj) June 15, 2020

JJ Fredrick, in the social media post, also thanked the audiences for loving and appreciating his first film. He also said that he is overwhelmed with the audience's response and "mere words will not suffice." (sic) The recently released film received positive reviews from the audience and the critics alike. Interestingly, the JJ Fredrick-directorial was one of the first Indian movies to opt for an OTT release.

Ponmagal Vandhal, starring Jyotika in the lead, narrates the tale of a daughter, who takes upon herself to prove the innocence of her mother. The Jyotika starrer also featured actors like Parthiban, Pratap Pothen, and Bhagyaraj in prominent roles. Interestingly, the JJ Fredrick will also mark Jyotika's debut as a producer.

Ponmagal Vandhal is produced by Jyotika and her husband Suriya under the banner of 2D Entertainment. Although she has been one of the directors with the production house, this is the first time that she is taking the mantle of production in her hands. Ponmagal Vandhal premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 29, 2020.

Besides the recently released JJ Fredrick-directorial, Suriya's production house is producing Soorarai Pottru. The movie, starring Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, and Paresh Rawal in the lead, is based on the events and struggles of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath's life. The movie will see Suriya essaying the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam. The movie directed by Sudha Kongara is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment in association with Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. The Suriya starrer is slated to hit the marquee soon.

