Suriya Pens A Note On Dhoni-Raina Retirement; Says 'Only The Best Awaits You Both'

Fans of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina could not accept the fact that the cricketers are retiring. Both the veteran cricketers took to social media platforms on August 15 to announce their retirement from international cricket. The news became a topic of discussion for sports enthusiasts and Twitter users with tributes and wishes pouring in for the star cricketers. Recently, Tamil actor Suriya also mentioned their names in his tweet. Take a look:

Suriya’s post on MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina’s retirement

In addition to numerous Tamil cinema celebs, actor Suriya also recently mentioned MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina in his latest tweet. The actor in his tweet described the successful career of Dhoni and Raina, praising them for their contribution to society. The actor wrote, “A true achiever is someone who has a successful career, a happy family & gives back to society, my hero @msdhoni & dear friend @ImRaina that’s what makes you one. Only the best awaits you both in the second innings. A Salute, for inspiring the nation! #ThankYouDhoniRaina (sic)”. Take a look at the post below:

A true achiever is someone who has a successful career, a happy family & gives back to the society, my hero @msdhoni & dear friend @ImRaina that's what makes you one. Only the best awaits you both in the second innings. A Salute, for inspiring the nation! #ThankYouDhoniRaina pic.twitter.com/r1aVirP1yt — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) August 16, 2020

For the unversed, actor Suriya and Suresh Raina have expressed their mutual respect and liking for each other's work in the past. Apart from this, in the press meet for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which was held in Chennai, Dhoni had revealed that he was a fan of Suriya's film Singam. Thus, the actor shared an emotional bond with the cricketers.

Apart from Suriya, Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra also wished the legendary cricketer, MS Dhoni, on his retirement. He took to his official Twitter handle on August 17 and shared the moment when he first noticed MS Dhoni. He wrote that his mother pointed MSD out on TV as she was intrigued by his hairstyle. In his post, Mahendra wrote, “He reminded us that to make an impact: a) Be authentic b) Be bold/take risk c) Stand out, (sic)”.

Much has been said about what #Dhoni brought to the game. I’m no expert on cricket & I remember I 1st noticed him when my mother pointed him out on TV intrigued by his hairstyle. He reminded us that to make an impact: a) Be authentic b) Be bold/take risk c) Stand out. #Monday pic.twitter.com/MVD8Ijk77v — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 17, 2020

Moreover, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar also took to his Twitter handle and wished MS Dhoni on his retirement. He heaped praises on the captain and also mentioned that he had come up with video tribute for the former Indian player. Later, the Rawalpindi Express came up with a video where he spoke about the various qualities that MS Dhoni possessed.

A man, an era, a person who changed the way the sport was played. We call him Mahendra Singh Dhoni. #DhoniRetires #mahendrasinghdhoni #Dhoni



Watch the full video here https://t.co/jLtVsfjejG pic.twitter.com/hcdVi6F8MT — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 15, 2020

