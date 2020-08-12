Sanam Shetty Sends Legal Notice To Meera Mitun For Spreading False Rumours

Srimanthudu fame Sanam Shetty recently issued a legal notice to model and actor Meera Mitun seeking an apology from the latter for spreading false rumours on social media. Sanam Shetty alleged that Meera Mithun is constantly attacking her on social media, and speaking ill about her character without any concrete proof. Sanam also plans to file a defamation case against Meera. "Meera Mitun's apology is demanded failing which Defamation Case will be filed for damages caused to my reputation," said Sanam Shetty in a social media post.

Also Read | Meera Mitun Talks About Nepotism In Kollywood, Accuses Veteran Directors And Actors

Sanam Shetty issues legal notice against Meera Mitun

On August 10, Sanam Shetty sent a legal notice to Meera Mitun. Sanam Shetty accused Meera Mitun of calling her 'criminal' in one of her recent social media posts. Sanam also claimed that Meera posted an old picture of her with actor Joe Michael to malign her reputation. Sanam Shetty's legal advisor also urged Meera Mitun to apologise to the actor for her false claim or else they will take the case further.

Sanam Shetty's post:

My legal team has just issued Legal Notice to @meera_mitun for degrading my modesty and moral character with baseless allegations and name calling me as 'Criminal','affair' etc.Her apology is demanded failing which Defamation Case will be filed for damages caused to my reputation pic.twitter.com/9O9a5wGgyr — Sam Sanam Shetty (@SamSanamShetty1) August 10, 2020

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Will Not Release On Amazon; Makers Promise Theatrical Release

Meera Mitun's claims about Sanam Shetty

On Monday, Meera Mitun shared a picture of Sanam Shetty with Joe Michael. She accused Sanam Shetty of spreading false rumours against her. She said, "I see this female has been going about talking illicit false info on me, I have been forgiving you so long just because you are a woman even though you are a criminal." Following which, a string of tweets claimed that Sanam Shetty and Ajit Ravi were in a romantic relationship. Meera Mitun alleged that she lost her crown of Miss South India 2016 due Sanam Shetty's illicit relationship with Ajit Ravi, who was the organiser of the beauty pageant.

The criminal who is in association with this female, I see this female has been going about talking illicit false info on me,I have been forgiving yu so long jus bec ur a woman(eventhough you are a criminal,Well if it's to be that you also have to go to Jail,You can keep talking pic.twitter.com/KMQl9lME2Y — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) August 10, 2020

Also Read | 'Vijay And Suriya's Hard Work Inspirational': Poonam Bajwa After Meera Mitun's Video

Miss South India,Conducted by Mr. Ajit Ravi,kerala.Miss sanam joined the training only on 3rd day, against pagentry rules. Video is a proof that sanam & ajit ravi have illegal affair, reason a rumour spread title passed to sanam,crowning drama created https://t.co/xVmwUIY364 — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) August 10, 2020

The rumour spread that my crown has been dethroned , last year announced by Mr.Ajit Ravi. But the UTv channel of Mr.Ajit Ravi has mentioned four years ago I was dethroned from the crown bec his illegal affair sanam would have fought with him for the crown , rest is history pic.twitter.com/JhFWDkyd4C — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) August 10, 2020

Also Read | Meera Mitun Slams Vijay, Suriya, Other Biggies On Social Media, Bharathiraja Reacts

Besides Sanam Shetty, veteran director Bharathiraja issued a statement condemning Meera Mitun's claims against Vijay and Suriya. For the past few days, Meera Mitun has been attacking Thalapathy Vijay and Suriya through a string of tweets. Meera has been calling them nepotism products and alleging that they run a Kollywood Mafia that disregards talents.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.