'Spend Your Time Usefully': Suriya To All His Fans Indulging In Online Bullying

Suriya, on August 11, urged his fans to use their time wisely and not indulge in online bullying. Suriya said, "My desire for my brothers and sisters is to use their time and energy in creative activities." (sic) Suriya also thanked veteran director Bharathiraja for his constant support and guidance. He said, "My heartfelt thanks to Bharathiraja." (sic) Suriya's Tweet comes after model-actor Meera Mitun complained about getting bullied by his fans online.

Suriya's message for fans after Bharatiraja's letter

Recently, Bharatiraja issued an open letter slamming model-actor Meera Mitun. He disregarded the allegations made by the actor about Kollywood mafia and nepotism that persists in the industry. Bharatiraja also requested actors like Vijay and Suriya to speak about the issue and urge their fans to stop bullying Meera Mitun online.

Following Bharatiraja's letter, Suriya took to his social media to urge his fans to stop bullying online and invest their time wisely. Suriya referred to his tweet from 2018, where he had requested his admirers to stay away from bullying and violence. Reportedly, in 2018, fans of Suriya gathered outside a television channel protesting against anchors who made fun of the actor's height.

Meanwhile, Suriya is awaiting the release of Soorarai Pottru. The movie, starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead, is based on the events and struggles of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath's life. The film is directed by Guru (2017) fame Sudha Kongara. Soorarai Pottru is jointly produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment in association with Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. Recently, the makers of the Suriya starrer released the first video song of the upcomer, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Besides the upcomer, Suriya also has an array of films at different stages of production. Suriya has Hari's Aruvaa with Raashi Khanna. The forthcoming movie marks Hari and Suriya's reunion after Singam franchise, Vel, and Aaru. Reportedly, the Suriya starrer was expected to go on floors in April. However, due to the coronavirus crisis, the shooting of the movie is stalled.

