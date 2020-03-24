Actors Suriya & Karthi Donate Rs 10 Lakh To FEFSI Workers Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Tamil actors Suriya, Karthi, and their father producer Sivakumar on March 23 reportedly donated Rs. 10 lakhs to the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI). The organisation that provides livelihood to film techniques from Tamil Nadu, on March 16, had announced a ban on all film and television shoots in the state due to the coronavirus outbreak. The FEFSI's order has reportedly caused a hindrance in the livelihood of daily wage earners. Hence, the organisation urged the film fraternity to help them (technicians).

On March 16, the FEFSI released an official statement revealing that the shooting in the state of Tamil Nadu will be stopped till March 31, 2020, due to the increasing cases of Coronavirus. The FEFSI reportedly has 25,000 members; the halt in the shooting has caused a hindrance to their livelihood. Hence, the organisation urged the film fraternity to extend their support to the film techniques. Following which actor Suriya, Karthi, and their father Sivakumar have reportedly donated a sum of Rs. 10 lakhs to the organisation. Reports also suggest that actor Sivakartikeyan also has donated Rs. 10 lakhs.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus outbreak has led to a delay in the pre-production of Suriya and Aparna Balamurali starrer Soorarai Pottru. The movie that is produced by Suriya under his banner 2D Entertainment in a recent social media post broke the news to the internet. Here's the social media post:

• 2D Entertainment Reports No Post Production Until End Of This Month #SooraraiPottru pic.twitter.com/gmEBvk2nZl — Suriya Fans Team ™ (@SuriyaFansTeam) March 19, 2020

Besides the upcomer, Suriya has a handful of movies in his kitty. And reports also have it that Suriya has signed a Gautham Menon directorial film. However, neither the actor nor the makers have confirmed the news.

On the other hand, Karthi is reported to be preparing for the sequel to his 2019 movie Kaithi. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial was a commercial success and Karthi won many accolades for his performance as Dilli. The Karthi starrer is all set to be remade in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn reprising his role.

