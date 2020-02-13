Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru's First Song Veyyon Silli Has THIS Unique Promotion Ploy

The Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru is all set to hit the silver screens this year. Apart from Suriya, the Tamil drama also stars Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, Karunas, Jackie Shroff, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and a couple of other actors in key roles. Recently, the makers of the film released the first track titled Veyyon Silli from the film, but in a never-seen-before film.

Soorarai Pottru's first song Veyyon Silli's unique promotion ploy

Soorarai Pottru is one of the highly-anticipated Tamil movies of 2020 starring Suriya in the lead role. The film is helmed by Sudha Kongara and is produced by Suriya himself. Recently, the makers of the film launched the first song from the movie titled Veyyon Silli mid-air, aboard a SpiceJet Boeing 737 flight which makes it first of its kind.

What amused the fans, even more, was that, along with a team of the film and several journalists, there were around 70 children from the Agaram foundation who joined them at the launch event which marked their first flight ever. Suriya spoke to media about the same stating that they chose students from government schools across the state based on an essay writing competition. He added that they had asked them about what they would do if they were given a chance to travel on a plane and many had written that they would like for their parents or siblings to have that opportunity instead.

He further said that whatever inventions are introduced, it is meaningless if not made affordable and accessible. In the year 2000, less than one per cent of the population was able to fly and Captain Gopinath changed the whole industry and took the common man to the skies, concluded the actor.

