Tamil Megastar Suriya To Play A Prominent Role In Bala's Next Project?

Suriya is currently one of the most popular actors in Tamil film industry, with almost all his films dominating the box office. As of now, the actor is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Soorarai Pottru. Recent reports have revealed that Suriya might also play a prominent role in filmmaker Bala's next project, which is set to star Arya and Atharvaa.

Suriya might share screen with Arya and Atharvaa

According to reports that have emerged recently, Suriya will be playing an important role in Bala's next film. Apparently, Bala has already asked Suriya to work in his next project and the actor has agreed to do so. However, these reports are still unsubstantiated and may not be true. Until an official announcement is made, Suriya's involvement in Bala's upcoming film cannot be confirmed, which means that these reports are more are less still rumours.

Bala's next still remains untitled and is set to star actors Arya and Atharvaa in the leading roles. If Suriya does agree to work in the film, it will mark the third time he has collaborated with Bala, the first two times being the movies Nandha and Pithamagan. According to reports, the film will start its principal photography in March of 2020 and can be expected to release in December.

Suriya is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Soorarai Pottru, which is set to release on February 21, 2020. Suriya is not only playing the leading role in the film but is also producing the film along with Guneet Monga. Soorarai Pottru is directed by Sudha Kongara and will be a biographical action film based on the life of G. R. Gopinath, who was the founder of the budget airlines, Air Deccan. Alongside Suriya, Soorarai Pottru will also star actors Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, Karunas and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles.

