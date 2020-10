Suriya's Complete List Of Awards And Nominations Over The Years

Tamil actor Saravanan Sivakumar, famously known as Suriya, has been a part of the Tamil film industry for over 23 years now. Since his debut in the year 1997 with the film Nerrukku Ner, the actor has carved his niche in the industry with multiple action movies. His acting skills have always impressed critics and fans and he has also garnered him various awards and nominations. With all that said now, take a look at the awards and nominations received by the actor:

Awards and Nominations received by Suriya

Suriya's awards

YEAR AWARD NAME AWARD TITLE WINNER (WORK APPRECIATED) 2013 CineMAA Awards CineMAA Awards Best Actor – Tamil Maattrraan 2017 Edison Awards Edison Award for Best Protagonist 24 2017 Edison Awards Edison Award for Best Antagonist 24 2004 Filmfare Awards South Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor – Tamil Pithamagan 2005 Filmfare Awards South Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Tamil Perazhagan 2017 Filmfare Awards South Critics Best Actor – Tamil 24 2004 International Tamil Film Awards ITFA Best Actor Award Kaakha Kaakha 2005 Kalaimamani Awards Art and Literature For excellence in the field of art and literature. 2001 Tamil Nadu State Film Awards Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor Nandha 2005 Tamil Nadu State Film Awards Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize Ghajini 2008 Tamil Nadu State Film Awards Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize Vaaranam Aayiram 2008 Vijay Awards Vijay Award for Icon of the Year N/A 2009 Vijay Awards Vijay Award for Best Actor Vaaranam Aayiram 2010 Vijay Awards Vijay Award for Entertainer of the Year Ayan, Aadhavan 2010 Vijay Awards Best Welfare Provider Ratha Sarithiram 2011 Vijay Awards Vijay Award for Entertainer of the Year Singam 1998 Dinakaran Awards Dinakaran Best New Face Actor Nerrukku Ner 2008 South Scope Awards Style Icon of the Year N/A 2009 Film Fans Award Vaaranam Aayiram Best Actor 2010 Amrita Mathrubhumi Award Best Actor in Tamil Aadhavan, Ayan 2010 Meera Isaiaruvi Tamil Music Award Best Performance in a Song ("Damakku Damakku") Aadhavan 2016 Behindwoods Gold Medal Awards Behindwoods Best Debut Producer (2D Entertainment) 36 Vayathinile 2017 Zee Cine Awards – Telugu South Sensation of the Year 24 2017 Kollywood Cinemaaa Awards Best Villain 24 2017 FilmiBeat Awards Best Villain in Tamil 24 2020 Norway Tamil Film Festival Awards NTFF 2020 Kalaichigaram Award Actor, Film producer (2D Entertainment), Agaram Foundation

Suriya's nominations

YEAR AWARD NAME AWARD TITLE NOMINATION (WORK APPRECIATED) 2012 Chennai Times Film Awards Chennai Times Film Awards – Best Actor 7aum Arivu 2013 Chennai Times Film Awards Chennai Times Film Awards – Best Actor Maattrraan 2002 Filmfare Awards South Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Tamil Nandha 2003 Filmfare Awards South Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Tamil Mounam Pesiyadhe 2004 Filmfare Awards South Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Tamil Kaakha Kaakha 2010 Filmfare Awards South Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Tamil Ayan 2011 Filmfare Awards South Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Tamil Singam 2012 Filmfare Awards South Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Tamil 7aum Arivu 2013 Filmfare Awards South Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Tamil Maattrraan 2014 Filmfare Awards South Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Tamil Singam 2 2011 Screen Awards Screen Award for Best Male Debut Rakta Charitra 2 2011 Vijay Awards Vijay Award for Best Actor Ratha Sarithiram 2011 Vijay Awards Vijay Award for Favourite Hero Singam 2012 Vijay Awards Vijay Award for Favourite Hero 7aum Arivu 2012 Vijay Awards Vijay Award for Best Actor 7aum Arivu 2013 Vijay Awards Vijay Award for Best Actor Maattrraan 2013 Vijay Awards Vijay Award for Favourite Hero Maattrraan 2014 Vijay Awards Vijay Award for Favourite Hero Singam II 2015 Vijay Awards Vijay Award for Favourite Hero Anjaan 2018 Vijay Awards Vijay Award for Favourite Hero Singam 3 2009 South Scope Awards South Scope Award for Most Stylish Actor Vaaranam Aayiram 2010 South Scope Awards South Scope Award for Best Actor Ayan 2011 AXN Action Awards Best Action Actor in a Negative Role Rakta Charitra 2 2012 South Indian International Movie Awards SIIMA Award for Best Actor – Tamil 7aum Arivu 2013 South Indian International Movie Awards SIIMA Award for Best Actor – Tamil Maattrraan 2014 South Indian International Movie Awards SIIMA Award for Best Actor – Tamil Singam II 2017 South Indian International Movie Awards SIIMA Award for Best Actor – Tamil 24 2011 Stardust Awards Stardust Award for Superstar of Tomorrow – Male Rakta Charitra 2

