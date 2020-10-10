Suriya's 'Singham 3' Marked His 8th Collaboration With Music Composer Harris Jayaraj

South Indian actor Suriya, who was last seen in the film Kaappaan, has been part of several successful films like Anjan, 24, Soorarai Pootru, Kaapaan, and Vaaraam Ayairam. Singham 3 is also one of his most iconic films that fans continue to love even today. The film, which was written and directed by Hari, also marked the 8th collaboration of Suriya with music director Harris Jayaraj.

ALSO READ: Suriya's Top-rated Action Thriller Movies On IMDb You Should Not Miss

Singham 3 was Suriya's 8th collaboration with Harris Jayaraj

Singham 3 was a sequel to Singam II (2013) and the third film in the Singham film series. The film featured Suriya and Anushka Shetty and both of them reprised their roles from the first two films. The film marked the eighth collaboration of Suriya and Harris Jayaraj. Before this, Suriya and Harris worked together in several popular films like Vaaranam Aayiram, Ayan, and Aadhavan.

ALSO READ: Actor Suriya's Comment On NEET Exams Lands Him In Tussle With Madras HC Judge

Some other unknown facts about the film:

The film entered the 100cr club in just six days.

The film was actually supposed to be released on December 16, 2016. However, it was postponed for several reasons and finally released on February 9, 2017.

The movie had one of the biggest worldwide openings for a Tamil film. It was Suriya's biggest hit to date.

The shooting of the film was initially planned to begin on December 2, 2015, but was postponed for few months due to the heavy rains causing floods in south India.

Devi Sri Prasad, who had composed for the earlier Singham films, was initially considered to be the music composer for this movie.

The movie was shot in 126 days

The film marks the fifth collaboration of Suriya and the director, Hari.

On the work front

On the work front, Suriya will be soon reuniting with the director Hari. The duo has worked in movies like Singham franchise, Vel, and Aaru, all of which were hit at the box-office. Meanwhile, the upcoming movie is titled Aruvaa, which is considered to be family entertainment. The shooting of the film is reportedly stalled due to the coronavirus crisis. Besides the upcoming film, Suriya has reportedly signed in for a Vetrimaaran-directorial. The movie is titled as Vaadivaasal and will mark the first collaboration of Suriya and Vetrimaaran.

ALSO READ: Suriya Lost 15 Kgs To Look Like A Teenager For 'Vaaranam Aayiram'; Read More Movie Trivia

ALSO READ: Suriya Sivakumar Unveils The Title Track Music Video Of 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.