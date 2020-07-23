Suriya’s Birthday: 5 Films Of The Megastar That Were Remade In Bollywood

South sensation Suriya, who last seen in the film K. V. Anand's Kaappaan, is celebrating his birthday today on Thursday, July 23. As the actor turns a year older, his fans and the film fraternity members have taken to their social media to pour wishes for him. Suriya has been part of some successful films like Anjan, 24, Soorarai Pootru, Kaapaan and Vaaraam Ayairam. Some of the blockbuster movies of the actor has also been adapted in the Hindi film industry. On the occasion of his birthday, here are some of the movies of the NGK actor which were remade in Bollywood.

Suriya's movies which were remade in Hindi

Singham

Rohit Shetty's blockbuster cop drama Singham which had also led to a cop-universe with movies like Simmba and Sooryavanshi is inspired by Suriya's Tamil film Singam. Ajay Devgn as Bhalerao Singham had stepped into the shoes of Suriya in the movie. The original Tamil film had released in the year 2010 and starred Anushka Shetty, Prakash Raj, and Vivek alongside the 24 actor.

The Tamil film, Singam had also become such a huge hit that it was reportedly adapted in the Kannada, Punjabi, and the Bengali film industry too. The Rohit Shetty directorial film which was remade from the Tamil film was released in the year 2011. It also starred Kajal Aggarwal opposite, Ajay.

Ghajini

For the unversed, this movie was inspired by Suriya's film of the same name. The film was directed by AR Murugadoss and starred Aamir Khan, Asin and Jiah Khan in the lead roles. The original Tamil film was also helmed by Murgadoss and starred Asim and Nayanthara alongside the Anjan actor.

The Hindi adaptation of the movie proved to be a blockbuster at the box office and was also a major game-changer for Aamir. The movie also marked Asin's debut in Bollywood. Reportedly, the 'Ghajini haircut' from the film had also gone on to become a raging trend.

Yuva

The movie was remade from Suriya's film Aaytha Ezhuthu. The Tamil political flick also starred Madhavan, Siddharth, Trisha, and Meera Jasmine in the lead role. The Hindi remake of the same was helmed by Mani Ratnam and starred Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Rani Mukherji, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Esha Deol in the lead roles.

Force

This movie was remade from the Sillinu Oru Kaadhal actor's Tamil film Khaaka Khaaka. It was directed by Gautham Menon and also starred the megastar's wife Jyothika alongside him. The Hindi remake of the film starred John Abraham, Genelia Dsouza, and Vidyut Jamwal as the main antagonist.

Rakht Charitra 2

The film was remade from Suriya's Tamil film of the same name. Both the Hindi and Tamil versions were helmed by Ram Gopal Verma. The star cast in both the versions also consisted of Vivek Oberoi, Shatrughan Sinha, Radhika Apte, and Priyamani.

