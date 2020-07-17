Will Fahadh Faasil & Suriya Make Their OTT Debut In Mani Ratnam's 'Navasara'?

Massively popular South Indian actors Fahadh Faasil and Suriya might finally make their OTT debut in an upcoming web series titled Navasara. This show will be produced by Mani Ratnam and reportedly, its nine segments will be directed by nine different filmmakers. Various entertainment portals are now claiming that the show will feature an ensemble cast of big-name South stars like Fahadh Faasil, Suriya, and Vijay Sethupathi.

According to various reports, multiple South Indian superstars have agreed to be a part of Mani Ratnam's OTT project Navasara. This upcoming film will mark the directorial debut of Arvind Swami and Siddharth, who will both direct one episode each. The other episodes will be directed by filmmakers Sudha Kongara, Jayendra, Gautham Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthick Naren, and KV Anand.

Mani Ratnam has not yet revealed if he will be involved in the direction of one of Navasara's episode. In fact, Mani Ratnam has not even shared an official announcement for this upcoming project. Moreover, if reports are to be believed, then the web series will feature South stars Fahadh Faasil and Suriya. Both Fahadh Faasil and Suriya have not yet made their OTT debut. So this project might be their very first OTT collaboration.

According to reports, part the income from Navasara will be given to workers of the Tamil film industry. Film workers have been hit hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many workers have been jobless since the beginning of the pandemic due to the cancellation of all movie and TV show productions which is why many big-name stars are now donating food and money to workers from the film industry.

Mani Ratnam is also producing and directing the upcoming Tamil historical drama film Ponniyin Selvan. The movie is based on a Tamil novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. Ponniyin Selvan began filming in December of 2019 in Thailand. Ponniyin Selvan also features a large ensemble cast of south Indian actors. Some of the lead actors involved in the project are Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Vikram Prabhu.

