Suriya's 'Ghajini' Completes 15 Years; Fans Celebrate With #Suriya Trending On Twitter

Suriya’s Ghajini clocked 15 years on Tuesday. Fans took to Twitter to celebrate this day as #Suriya was trending on the internet. Ghajini released in the year 2005, and was directed by A R Murugadoss and helmed by Salem Chandrasekharan. Take a look at the fans’ celebration.

Fans celebrate 15 years of Suriya’s Ghajini

A twitter handle, named Suriya_Trends tweeted about the 15 years’ celebration of Suriya’s Ghajini on Tuesday. The tweet read, “15 Years ago our King made the Biggest fan base in Telugu and it was a first movie of Suriya Anna to release in the Telugu language (#Ghajini). Official Telugu Tag to celebrate this success. Start Tweeting!”. Several fans retweeted while congratulating the actor and the entire Ghajini team. Have a look at the tweet below.

15 Years Ago Our KING Made A Biggest Fanbase In Telugu & It Was A First Movie Of Suriya Anna To Released In Telugu Language ( #Ghajini )



Offical Telugu Tag To Celebrate This Success ❤️ Start Tweeting !



" #15YrsOfదత్తపుత్రుడుSURIYA "#SooraraiPottru | @Suriya_offl pic.twitter.com/vvUqAz9mXg — Suriya Fans Trends ™ (@Suriya_Trends) September 29, 2020

Fans retweets and comments

15 Years Ago @Suriya_offl Made A Biggest Fanbase In Telugu.. And #Ghajini Was The First Movie Of Suriya To Release In Telugu Language.#15YrsOfదత్తపుత్రుడుSURIYA#SooraraiPottru pic.twitter.com/DQc4plmhrp — Allu Arjun FC (@AlluArjunHCF) September 29, 2020

Ghajini Cast

Suriya essayed the role of Sanjay Ramasamy, the CEO of a mobile company. The film also featured Asin as Kalpana, who falls in love with Sanjay. The rest of the cast included Nayantara who essayed the role of Chitra, a medical student, Pradeep Rawat who played a double role as Ram and Lakshman, the leader of a human trafficking network. The film featured Riyaz Khan as the police and Manobala as the owner of the advertising firm. The other cast members included Sathyan, Raneeshkumar and Ramanathan.

About Ghajini review

Ghajini received critical acclaim for its plot and direction. According to Greatandhra.com, the film had everything to reach the success mark comfortably. It was reported that everything went well with the film from the performances to the technical department. The report added that even though the film was a remake, the entire team made sure to keep the audience engaged until the end. In conclusion, the report mentioned that the film was a run of the mill for the Telugu audiences and southern circuit.

Other movies of Suriya

The Telugu star has featured in a number of movies other than Ghajini. He made his debut in the 1997 film named Nerrukku Ner. From there on he starred in several other films such as Aaru, June R, Vel, Sillunu Oru Kaadhal and Kuselan. He also featured in Singam, Rakta Charitra 2 and Ko.

Image Credits: Suriya Sivakumar Instagram

